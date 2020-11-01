Pierce Brosnan Pays Tribute to Sean Connery After His Death: 'You Were My Greatest James Bond'

On Saturday, the 67-year-old actor honored the late star, who died at the age of 90. Both Brosnan and Connery portrayed 007 on the big screen, with Connery starring as the first iteration of Bond on film.

"Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself," Brosnan began the caption to his Instagram post. "You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever."

Then, noting how Connery "led the way" for all the other actors who have portrayed the Bond character over the years, Brosnan continued, "Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role."

"You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time," he added. "Your [sic] were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace."

The original James Bond star died overnight in his sleep while staying in the Bahamas, his family told the BBC. A cause of death was not given.

"His wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family," a rep for the actor told PEOPLE. "There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended."

Connery starred in seven James Bond films over the years, where he blazed through a celebrated three-decade streak as the titular secret agent that set the gold standard for others seeking to don Bond's sharp tuxedo.

Brosnan was the fifth actor to portray the beloved film character, starring in four films in the franchise from 1995 to 2002.

"Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style," Craig said in a series of posts through the official James Bond Twitter account. "The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come."

The Bond Twitter account also confirmed Connery's death on Saturday and shared a message from producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. "We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery," the statement began.