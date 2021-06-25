Pierce Brosnan said his son was less than enthused about an action sequence he took part in while filming Die Another Day in the early 2000s

Pierce Brosnan Recalls Son Dylan Not Being Interested in One of His 'Greatest' Moments on Bond Set

Pierce Brosnan learned years ago that he can't impress everyone - including his kids.

Earlier this week, the 68-year-old actor took part in an Instagram Live conversation with son Dylan, which was streamed exclusively to PEOPLE's Instagram account, where the pair discussed an array of topics ahead of Father's Day, including how his son reacted indifferently to one of his "greatest" James Bond moments.

Recalling how Dylan, 24, would visit him on the set of his films when he was a young boy, Pierce asked his son, "Do you remember coming down to the James Bond set [for] Die Another Day? You loved cars when you were like four years, five years of age," to which the model and actor replied he remembered visiting the set.

"That was really cool. I was really young, but I loved the cars," Dylan told his famous father. "You guys had a crazy array of cars ... and you had the cars you had the hovercrafts, and I was really obsessed with the hovercrafts."

"I do remember that morning because you loved cars, and it was Die Another Day, and it was this massive action sequence ... and the bad guy had all these yellow, blue, green, Alfa Romeos, Ferraris, and you wanted to see them," Pierce continued. "And I'd got into work about six o'clock, and you came down, and you wanted to see the cars, [so I] showed you all the cars."

Noting that he then had to do a take of a scene for the film, Pierce recounted that it was a "big" moment.

Pierce Brosnan Credit: Keith Hamshere/Mgm/Eon/Kobal/Shutterstock

"There was six cameras, and I had to dive and weave my way through this minefield, and I always remember standing there thinking, 'There's my boy. There's Dylan,'" he recalled. "I could see you across the lot in this massive moment that was about to happen, and there I was as James Bond, and running, running hell for leather, hoping that I was going to go the right way, because if you go the wrong way, you really get hurt, with the explosions."

"And I got to the end of it and I said, 'How was it?' And you said, 'Are the cars okay, Daddy? Were the cars all right? Can we go see the cars?'" Pierce continued, laughing. "And it was my best performance, one of my greatest James Bond heroic moments. I said, 'Yes, son, let's go see the cars.'"

The Instagram chat came ahead of the launch of Pierce's first-ever NFT collection on Father's Day, which features new work inspired by his painting Earplugs - a piece he created while filming GoldenEye, his first James Bond film, in 1995.

"Inspired by the how-to instructions found on an earplug packet - which were handed out on the set of Goldeneye - I am exploring the digital art landscape with illustrative graphics reminiscent of mid-90's multiplayer video games," the actor said in a statement about the collection.

"Each graphic segment is embedded into a distinct color which moves the eye from one quadrant to another, creating a visual storyboard; each scene is inherently isolated yet tied together," he continued.