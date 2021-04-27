Pierce Brosnan and Nick Cannon Lead a Band of International Thieves in The Misfits Trailer

Pierce Brosnan, Nick Cannon, Tim Roth and Jamie Chung star in the first trailer for The Misfits

Pierce Brosnan and Nick Cannon are teaming up for a thrilling new adventure.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the first trailer for The Misfits, the duo star in an action-packed high-stakes game where Brosnan stars as Richard Pace, a brilliant international thief taken in by modern-day Robin Hoods calling themselves The Misfits, led by Cannon's Ringo.

The mysterious group convinces Pace to join them as they pull off the heist of a century: stealing millions in gold bars kept under one of the mose secure prisons on Earth that is used for funding terrorists groups around the world. The prison is owned by Pace's enemy, Schultz (Tim Roth).

"Steal their gold, stop the terrorists," Brosnan's Pace says. "Let's go to prison, shall we?"

As the group arrive in the Middle East to break into one of the prisons, Pace devises a way to get inside.

the misfits Credit: The Avenue Film

"The only way this is gonna run smoothly, is if the prison doesn't run smoothly," he says before the group infiltrates and wrecks havoc on the prison system.

Directed by Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2: Die Harder), the movie also stars Jamie Chung, Rami Jaber, Mike Angelo and Hermione Corfield.

This is Brosnan's latest film since last year's Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

In March, PEOPLE confirmed Brosnan would be costarring opposite Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming DC and New Line movie Black Adam.

Brosnan will play a different kind of hero as Kent Nelson, the original Dr. Fate, who becomes a being of great power when he wears the Helmet of Fate. Dr. Fate also becomes a founding member of the Justice Society of America.