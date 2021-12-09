Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario Are Bringing Mermaid's to Life in Trailer for The King's Daughter
The King's Daughter, which also stars Julie Andrews, Benjamin Walker and Rachel Griffiths, will be released in theaters nationwide on January 21, 2022
Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario and Julie Andrews are bringing a fairytale to life.
In the new trailer for The King's Daughter, Brosnan stars as King Louis XIV as he seeks immortality. Driven by his obsession, Louis captures a mermaid's (Fan Bingbing) life force, but his immovable will is challenged when his long-hidden illegitimate daughter, Marie-Josèphe (Scodelario), forms a bond with the magical creature.
In the trailer Scodelario's character is seen arriving at the Palace of Versailles where she discovers and bonds with the mermaid.
"I've heard tales of Versaille," she says as she arrives. "The stuff of dreams. This place is so beautiful."
When she comes face-to-face with "a creature in the water," she realized the mermaid "called me."
As the plot unfolds to kill the mermaid, Marie-Josèphe finds herself fighting against her father to save the magical creature.
"King Louis XIV's quest for immortality leads him to capture a mermaid's life force, but his immovable will is challenged when his long-hidden illegitimate daughter forms a bond with the magical creature," a synopsis of the 97-minute film read per the press release.
The film also stars Benjamin Walker, Rachel Griffiths and features William Hurt. It is narrated by Andrews and directed by Sean McNamara.
The King's Daughter is based on Vonda N. McIntyre's novel The Moon and the Sun.
It will be released in theaters nationwide on January 21, 2022.