"My heart has a deep sorrow this day for your passing," Pierce Brosnan wrote of his Fast Charlie costar James Caan, who died Wednesday at 82 years old

Pierce Brosnan Shares Photos of James Caan from Set of Late Actor's Final Film: 'You Were an Inspiration'

Pierce Brosnan is honoring late costar James Caan as someone who gave himself "to the art of acting and performance to the very end."

On Friday, Brosnan, 69, shared a series of photos from the set of Caan's final film, Fast Charlie, which is scheduled for release next year. Brosnan began his touching caption, "On the set of the movie 'Fast Charlie' with the great man himself James Cann [sic], farewell Jimmy."

"We had many laughs together over those five days in New Orelans … you were an inspiration to me as young actor starting out, and an even greater one as a man watching you work each day against great physical pain and discomfort," the actor continued.

Caan died Wednesday at the age of 82. A post from his official Twitter account Thursday read, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6."

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," they added. A cause of death was not made immediately available.

Pierce Brosnan and James Caan James Caan and Pierce Brosnan | Credit: Pierce Brosnan/Instagram

In his post, Brosnan addressed Caan, whom he is shown holding hands with in multiple photos from their film set, "You gave of yourself to the art of acting and performance to the very end."

"My heart has a deep sorrow this day for your passing. I shall cherish the memory of you always. My heartfelt condolences to your family," he added, concluding, "May you Rest In Peace, forever in the light."

A titan in the film industry, Caan's movie and TV career stretches back over 60 years, with some of his most notable roles being in The Godfather (1972), Misery (1990) and Elf (2003).

Among his numerous accolades are four Golden Globe nominations, along with nods from both the Academy Awards and the Emmy Awards. He was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.