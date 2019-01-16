Amanda Seyfried Runs Into Her Two Onscreen Dads — Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan — at Airport!

Pierce Brosnan‘s recent trip to the airport included a happy coincidence.

The 65-year-old actor posted a sweet snap on his Instagram with Amanda Seyfried, 33, and Hugh Jackman, 50, after the trio ran into each other while at the Geneva airport in Switzerland.

“So there I am sitting in the airport lounge at [Geneva] airport and who should walk into my day but Amanda and Hugh …love you both and all the work that you do ❤️safe travels,” Brosnan wrote.

The meeting is especially sweet since both actors have played Seyfried’s father in recent films. Jackman’s Jean Valjean takes Seyfried’s Cosette under his care after her mom dies in 2012’s musical adaptation Les Misérables, while Brosnan plays one of Seyfried’s three possible dads in both 2008’s Mamma Mia and 2018’s Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

The post caused a frenzy in the actor’s comments, with many exclaiming how lucky Seyfried was to be with them.

“Bond and Wolverine in one airport. Awesome,” wrote one user.

“Lucky lucky Amanda,” wrote another.

But most were hoping the meeting led to more in the future.

“Mamma Mia 3! SPOILER: There’s a fourth possible Dad!!” wrote one hopeful.

“Mamma Mia 3: Do You Hear the People Sing,” joked another.

“A musical waiting to happen,” said a third.

“Mamma mia, les mis and the greatest showman collab?? yes please,” echoed another.