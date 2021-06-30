Pierce Brosnan Hopes His Singing in Cinderella Will 'Bring a Smile to People's Faces'
The Irish actor will appear as King Rowan in the upcoming film starring Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and more
Pierce Brosnan is set to put his vocal skills on full display once again in the upcoming Cinderella adaptation.
Brosnan, 68, previously admitted that "singing is not necessarily" his "forte" after receiving mixed reviews for his vocal performances in 2008's Mamma Mia! and 2018's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Criticism aside, the former James Bond actor opens up about what fans can expect from his appearance as King Rowan in the anticipated Kay Cannon-directed Cinderella movie.
"I do sing in Cinderella, I do. It's [with] Minnie Driver and she plays the queen," Brosnan tells PEOPLE while promoting his new horror film, False Positive. "Minnie and I are old friends. ... I was in [the James Bond film] GoldenEye with Minnie years ago, so we had great fun together."
Brosnan adds, "I do sing and hopefully, it will bring a smile to people's faces."
The film's star-studded cast also includes Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Nicholas Galitzine, John Mulaney, James Corden and Missy Elliott. Written and directed by Cannon, the project was announced in 2019 and is based on author Charles Perrault's classic fairytale of the same name. The musical film is slated to premiere in September on Amazon Prime Video.
Teasing the film further, Brosnan raves about Cabello's performance.
"Camila Cabello is, I think, going to light up the screen," he tells PEOPLE. "She's got such a great voice. It's such an eclectic bunch of men and women and young performers, so I'm very excited by that."
Next singling out the efforts of Cannon, Brosnan adds: "Kay Cannon, the director, has really done a fantastic job of making it work. I haven't seen the film, but you can just feel the joy on the set."
In the meantime, fans can now watch Brosnan star as Dr. John Hindle in A24 and Hulu's False Positive. The Ilana Glazer and John Lee-penned horror film follows married couple Lucy (Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) as they struggle to conceive a child. After becoming pregnant by the acclaimed Dr. Hindle (Brosnan), Lucy begins to suspect that something isn't quite right with him and sets out to uncover the dark truth.
Brosnan tells PEOPLE that False Positive pays homage to Rosemary's Baby, a 1968 horror film that follows a young, pregnant woman who suspects that her elderly neighbors are secretly a part of a Satanic cult that wants to use her baby in their rituals.
"It's a horror story about, really, a true-life horror story that has happened in our society with fertility doctors, men who abused their power and taken the trust of women, young women, who are seeking to have a child and create a family," Brosnan says of his new film.
False Positive is now streaming on Hulu.
