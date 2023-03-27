Pierce Brosnan Says 'GoldenEye' Pinball Machine Found 'Good Home' After Elton John AIDS Foundation Auction

Pierce Brosnan's hand-signed GoldenEye pinball machine has raised $130,000 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at a celebrity-filled auction.

The James Bond alum, 69, shared a photo of himself with the arcade game on Instagram, captioning the photo: "Congratulations to the winner of my Sega Goldeneye pinball machine benefitting the Elton John AIDS Foundation. I'm happy to see it find a good home and offer compassionate support to those in need. 🙏"

Brosnan is arguably best known for playing 007 in four films: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002).

His 1990s-styled pinball machine, featuring artwork from many of the film's iconic scenes, was auctioned at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, an event attended by some of the biggest names in showbiz.

Donatella Versace, Emma Watson, Wiz Khalifa, Heidi Klum, Hilary Duff, Brooke Shields, Rege Jean-Page, Saweetie and Tyga were just some of the guests in attendance, with Elton John and David Furnish hosting.

A live auction was held at the end of the March 12 event at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. The auction proceeds along with other donations during the night raised more than $9 million for the global effort to end AIDS. A Gucci robe that John wore at his last Dodger Stadium performance sold in the auction for $100,000.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We mustn't forget that HIV is still causing needless suffering around the world and we must protect those most vulnerable to this disease with testing and compassionate care. We can see an end to AIDS in our lifetimes, but first we must break down stigma and discrimination and provide equal access to healthcare to finally end the epidemic for everyone, everywhere," John said about the fundraising efforts for his foundation.