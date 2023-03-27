Pierce Brosnan Says 'GoldenEye' Pinball Machine Found 'Good Home' After Elton John AIDS Foundation Auction

The James Bond memorabilia is part of an auction that raised $9 million for the Elton John AIDS Foundation

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 27, 2023 02:05 PM
Pierce Brosnan thrilled his Goldeneye pinball machine found a good home at auction
Photo: Pierce Brosnan/instagram

Pierce Brosnan's hand-signed GoldenEye pinball machine has raised $130,000 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at a celebrity-filled auction.

The James Bond alum, 69, shared a photo of himself with the arcade game on Instagram, captioning the photo: "Congratulations to the winner of my Sega Goldeneye pinball machine benefitting the Elton John AIDS Foundation. I'm happy to see it find a good home and offer compassionate support to those in need. 🙏"

Brosnan is arguably best known for playing 007 in four films: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002).

His 1990s-styled pinball machine, featuring artwork from many of the film's iconic scenes, was auctioned at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, an event attended by some of the biggest names in showbiz.

Donatella Versace, Emma Watson, Wiz Khalifa, Heidi Klum, Hilary Duff, Brooke Shields, Rege Jean-Page, Saweetie and Tyga were just some of the guests in attendance, with Elton John and David Furnish hosting.

A live auction was held at the end of the March 12 event at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. The auction proceeds along with other donations during the night raised more than $9 million for the global effort to end AIDS. A Gucci robe that John wore at his last Dodger Stadium performance sold in the auction for $100,000.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We mustn't forget that HIV is still causing needless suffering around the world and we must protect those most vulnerable to this disease with testing and compassionate care. We can see an end to AIDS in our lifetimes, but first we must break down stigma and discrimination and provide equal access to healthcare to finally end the epidemic for everyone, everywhere," John said about the fundraising efforts for his foundation.

Related Articles
Sweet Home Alabama
'Sweet Home Alabama' Cast: Where Are They Now?
James Hong, Katie Phang
James Hong Brings MSNBC's Katie Phang to Tears in Touching Interview: Your Father 'Would Be Very Proud'
lauren ambrose
Lauren Ambrose Reflects on 25th Anniversary of 'Can't Hardly Wait': 'Just Amazing'
https://twitter.com/jeremyrenner/status/1640057680273473536?s=46&t=dZWsxqQNLcBiXw2bNA-n6g. Jeremy Renner/Twitter; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)
Jeremy Renner Up and Walking in Recovery Update: '#Mindful'
ariana grande and cynthia erivo
Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Photos with Cynthia Erivo on 'Wicked' Film Set
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Says He's 'Completely Innocent,' Expects Assault Charges Dropped 'Imminently'
Sylvester Stallone attends the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sylvester Stallone Wants to Start Painting Again: 'It's Similar to Writing a Short Screenplay'
Jane Fonda, Jennifer Lopez
Jane Fonda Says Jennifer Lopez 'Never Apologized' After 'Monster-in-Law' Slap Left Her with a Cut
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Taylor Swift and actress/singer Gwyneth Paltrow backstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy)
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Questioned About Friendship with Taylor Swift and 'Symbolic' $1 Countersuit at Trial
Sam Neill Jurassic Park - 1993 Director: Steven Spielberg Amblin/Universal USA Scene Still Scifi Jurassic Park
Sam Neill Recalls How 'Jurassic Park' Cast 'Came Very Close' to Dying When Hurricane Hit Set
Halle Bailey Shares Video of Young Fan Who 'Hugged Me So Tight' at Disney World
Halle Bailey Meets Young 'Little Mermaid' Fan Who 'Hugged Me So Tight' at Disney World
Jeff Goldblum Confirms His Role in 'Wicked' Movie
Jeff Goldblum Confirms Role in 'Wicked' Movie, Says Childhood Fear of Witches Caused Tears on Set
Keanu Reeves attends Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" screening
Keanu Reeves Says He Accidentally 'Cut a Gentleman's Head Open' During 'John Wick' Stunt: It 'Sucked'
jar-jar-binks
Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best Returns to 'Star Wars' in 'Mandalorian' Episode Years After Death Threats
Norman Steinberg
Norman Steinberg, Co-Writer of 'Blazing Saddles', Dead at 83
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Says She Filmed 'The Little Mermaid' in Water for 13 Hours Some Days: 'Pushed Myself'