Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Enjoy Date Night at GQ Men of the Year Party

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Brosnan are one stylish pair.

On Thursday, the former James Bond actor, 69, and his wife of 21 years arrived at the GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood, Calif., walking the red carpet together.

Brosnan wore a blue velvet tuxedo jacket with a white button-down shirt to the event, sporting dark pants and matching black shoes to complete his look, similar to his outfit for the New York City premiere of Black Adam last month.

Keely, who turned 59 in September, wore a similar velvet blazer and a dark flower-print skirt to the event. She completed the look with a beaded necklace and black high-heeled shoes.

Brosnan, who celebrated the birth of his fourth grandchild on Thursday before attending the event, initially met now-wife Keely in 1994. The couple tied the knot in 2001 and have been going strong ever since, sharing sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21.

Keely, who shares a background in acting with Brosnan from her appearance in the 1986 music video for "Stuck with You" by Huey Lewis and the News plus TV and film roles in the '80s, told PEOPLE in October that her Black Adam actor husband is as much of a "superhero at home" as he is in the movie.

"He's a superhero at home, so why not on the big screen too?" she said at the New York City premiere.

"His heart," Keely explained when asked what makes Brosnan equally super at home. "He has a big heart, generous, warm, kind heart."

Brosnan added at the premiere that Keely does not help him rehearse for his roles. "No, no. I don't let anyone do that. I do that all by myself," he told PEOPLE. "Keely does have a hand in it, of course, but to practice, to rehearse, I rehearse alone."

The couple agreed that being each other's friend is the secret ingredient for a wonderful marriage.

"Solving problems day in, year after year, liking each other, getting on with each other," Brosnan said, as Keely added, "Being best friends."

Black Adam is now in theaters.