Proud Dad! Pierce Brosnan Cheers on His Sons Ahead of Their Golden Globe Ambassador Debut

Pierce Brosnan is one proud dad.

Just two days before his sons Dylan and Paris will serve as Golden Globe Ambassadors at the awards show on Sunday, the actor shared a video of them from the official red carpet roll out at the Golden Globe Awards Preview Day on Friday.

“Dylan and Paris rolling out the red carpet for the @goldenglobes with Ricky Gervais at the Beverly Hilton Hotel 💥💥💥💥,” Brosnan, 66, captioned the footage, which showed Dylan, 22, and Paris, 18, alongside the awards show’s host Ricky Gervais.

Brosnan was also in attendance at the event on Friday, which took place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel two days before the awards show. Proud mom Keely Shaye Brosnan commented on her husband’s post with four gold star emojis.

The two brothers were named Golden Globe Ambassadors in November, and recently spoke to PEOPLE about the honor, calling it “a dream come true.”

“The first time I get to go to the Golden Globes is when I’m the ambassador alongside my older brother,” Paris said. “It’s a big deal for me.”

Dylan added that he feels “lucky to be doing this with my brother and having that support,” saying that the event “comes with an amount of pressure so it’s great to be there together.”

The two are currently in college with Dylan getting ready to graduate from the USC School of Cinematic Arts this spring. He’s also dedicated to his band Raspberry Blonde as a singer and songwriter, while also working as a model for YSL and Burberry.

Paris is currently a freshman in college and has already walked in fashion shows for some of the biggest brands in the world including Balmain, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren.

The brothers have chosen FEED to represent as their philanthropic effort at the Golden Globes on Sunday. FEED is a social impact-driven organization founded by Lauren Bush Lauren dedicated to combatting child hunger.

“Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father’s footsteps in entertainment,” the Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria said in a release in November. “We’re excited to see how they’ll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger.”

Brosnan’s sons are the first pair of brothers to hold the title of Golden Globe Ambassador, which was held last year by Idris Elba‘s daughter Isan Elba.

The Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. from The Beverly Hilton.