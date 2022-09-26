Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Wife Keely's 59th Birthday with Tropical Pic: 'So Many Years of Love'

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan, who share two sons together — Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21 — tied the knot in Ireland in August 2001

By
Published on September 26, 2022 11:04 AM
Photo: Pierce Brosnan/Instagram

Happy birthday, Keely Shaye Brosnan!

The wife of Pierce Brosnan celebrated her 59th birthday on Sunday, and her actor marked the special occasion with a sentimental Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan," Pierce, 69, wrote alongside a tropical photo of the pair.

"I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and play," he added. "Onwards we go!"

In the comments section, Keely received some love from various famous faces, including Rita Wilson and Cindy Crawford.

"Happy Birthday 'nutty Keely' the sweetest ever!" wrote Wilson, 65, as Crawford, 56, said, "Happy birthday beautiful, soulful @keelyshayebrosnan ! 🌸."

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan arrive at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Gisela Schober/Getty

Pierce and Keely tied the knot in Ireland in August 2001. They share two sons together: Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21.

Back in 2016, Pierce gushed over his wife, telling the Independent in March of that year, "I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn't be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak."

The following year, Pierce told PEOPLE that spending quality time together is a key ingredient of the pair's happy marriage.

"My wife and I took a short road trip up to Santa Barbara — we were going for a romantic weekend and to look at houses and drink great wine," he said at the time. "We didn't listen to any music, but we just listened to the sounds of each other's voices and sorted out the world."

Last September, Pierce shared a snapshot of his longtime love in a swimsuit on Instagram to celebrate her 58th birthday.

"My beautiful luscious love Keely on her 58th trip around the sun yesterday," Pierce captioned the post. "Apres swim, making coconut water.💥❤️💥❤️💥 Happiest of birthdays it was!"

