Pierce Brosnan Celebrates His 70th Birthday in Malibu with Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan and His Mom

"It's not how old you are … it's how bold you are in life," Keely Shaye Brosnan wrote in an Instagram birthday tribute to her husband

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 01:55 PM
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Pierce Brosnan is all smiles as he exits Nobu after enjoying a birthday dinner with his wife Keely Shaye Smith and mother Mary May Smith at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu. Pictured: Pierce Brosnan, Mary May Smith BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: BENS/BACKGRID

Pierce Brosnan is another year wiser.

On Tuesday, Brosnan was spotted celebrating his 70th birthday with his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan and his mother May as the family dined at famous Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

The Mamma Mia actor was seen leaving the restaurant with Keely Shaye, 59, and held his mother's hand as they departed. Pierce and Keely Shaye, who have been married for over 21 years, were also seen sharing a quick kiss after the celebratory birthday meal.

Keely Shaye also took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her husband's big day, in which she wished him "a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun.

"Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial 🥂," she wrote in a caption that accompanied a photo she snapped of Pierce standing against a backdrop of yellow flowers and a mountain-side view. "Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun."

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Pierce Brosnan is all smiles as he exits Nobu after enjoying a birthday dinner with his wife Keely Shaye Smith and mother Mary May Smith at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu. Pictured: Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BENS/BACKGRID

"It's not how old you are … it's how bold you are in life," she added in the post's caption. "I love you with all my heart."

The Brosnan family has been busy of late between celebrating Pierce's birthday, their son Paris' recent graduation from Loyola Marymount University and the actor's solo art exhibition So Many Dreams, currently on display in Los Angeles through May 21. The Goldeneye star also made sure to share two pictures of himself on Instagram with his mother on Sunday in celebration of Mother's Day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in September, Pierce celebrated Keely Shaye's 59th birthday with a sentimental Instagram post showing the couple cuddled up to each other for a selfie.

"Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan. I love you dearly," the actor wrote in a caption at the time. "So many years of love, life, work and play. Onwards we go!"

RELATED: Who Is Keely Shaye Brosnan? 3 Things to Know About Pierce Brosnan's Wife

Pierce and Keely Shaye, who tied the knot in Ireland in August 2001, share elder son Dylan, 26, in addition to recent college graduate Paris, 22.

The actor most recently appeared in the Dwayne Johnson-led 2022 DC Films comic book movie Black Adam as Doctor Fate. He also played France's King Louis XIV in last year's fantasy adventure film The King's Daughter.

At Black Adam's New York City premiere in October, Keely Shaye complimented her husband while speaking with PEOPLE by calling him "a superhero at home" in addition to his role the big screen.

"His heart," Keely explained at the time, when asked what makes Brosnan equally super at home as on screen. "He has a big heart, generous, warm, kind heart."

Related Articles
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith attend DC's "Black Adam" New York Premiere at AMC Empire 25 on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Pierce Brosnan's Wife Keely Explains Why He's a 'Superhero at Home': 'Generous, Warm, Kind Heart'
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Celebrate Son’s College Graduation: ‘Heartfelt Congratulations’
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Celebrate Son Paris' College Graduation: 'Heartfelt Congratulations'
Celeb Children Graduations Gallery
Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2023
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas attend the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Michael Douglas Walks Arm in Arm with Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daughter Carys on Cannes Red Carpet
Giada DeLaurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Daughter Jade in Sweet Mother's Day Photo
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Wife Keely's 59th Birthday with Tropical Pic: 'So Many Years of Love'
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Wife Keely's 59th Birthday with Tropical Pic: 'So Many Years of Love'
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Inside the 2023 Met Gala: Get a Rare Glimpse of Stars Enjoying Fashion's Most Exclusive Event of the Year
Catherine Zeta-Jones, carys douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Celebrate Daughter Carys' 20th Birthday with Sweet Videos
Idris Elba Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary with Wife Sabrina in Romantic Candle-Lit Dinner
Idris Elba Celebrates Fourth Wedding Anniversary with Wife Sabrina in Romantic Candlelit Dinner
Keely Brosnan and Pierce Brosnan attend The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Pierce Brosnan's Wife? All About Keely Shaye Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Enjoy Date Night at GQ Men of the Year Party
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith attend DC's "Black Adam" New York Premiere at AMC Empire 25 on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Pierce Brosnan Says He Wore His Real Wedding Ring in 'Black Adam' in Honor of His Wife Keely
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Pierce Brosnan attends the UK Premiere of "Black Adam" at Cineworld Leicester Square on October 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/ClEabRvv3FG/?hl=en piercebrosnanofficial Verified Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22… all good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome. Congratulations my darling Sean, Sanja and Marley. Peace be with you.
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates the Birth of His Fourth Grandchild, Baby Jaxxon Elijah — See Sweet Photos!
Prince Michael Jackson, Blanket Jackson and Paris Jackson appear on stage at the Michael Forever Tribute Concert in memory of the late Michael Jackson at the Millennium Stadium on October 8, 2011 in Cardiff, Wales
Michael Jackson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Charli D'Amelio, Celeb Vacation Gallery
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Emma Stone Discovers the Magic at Walt Disney World Resort
Emma Stone Hangs with Mickey at Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!