Pierce Brosnan Celebrates His 70th Birthday in Malibu with Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan and His Mom

Pierce Brosnan is another year wiser.

On Tuesday, Brosnan was spotted celebrating his 70th birthday with his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan and his mother May as the family dined at famous Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

The Mamma Mia actor was seen leaving the restaurant with Keely Shaye, 59, and held his mother's hand as they departed. Pierce and Keely Shaye, who have been married for over 21 years, were also seen sharing a quick kiss after the celebratory birthday meal.

Keely Shaye also took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her husband's big day, in which she wished him "a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun.

"Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial 🥂," she wrote in a caption that accompanied a photo she snapped of Pierce standing against a backdrop of yellow flowers and a mountain-side view. "Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun."

BENS/BACKGRID

"It's not how old you are … it's how bold you are in life," she added in the post's caption. "I love you with all my heart."

The Brosnan family has been busy of late between celebrating Pierce's birthday, their son Paris' recent graduation from Loyola Marymount University and the actor's solo art exhibition So Many Dreams, currently on display in Los Angeles through May 21. The Goldeneye star also made sure to share two pictures of himself on Instagram with his mother on Sunday in celebration of Mother's Day.

Back in September, Pierce celebrated Keely Shaye's 59th birthday with a sentimental Instagram post showing the couple cuddled up to each other for a selfie.

"Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan. I love you dearly," the actor wrote in a caption at the time. "So many years of love, life, work and play. Onwards we go!"

Pierce and Keely Shaye, who tied the knot in Ireland in August 2001, share elder son Dylan, 26, in addition to recent college graduate Paris, 22.

The actor most recently appeared in the Dwayne Johnson-led 2022 DC Films comic book movie Black Adam as Doctor Fate. He also played France's King Louis XIV in last year's fantasy adventure film The King's Daughter.

At Black Adam's New York City premiere in October, Keely Shaye complimented her husband while speaking with PEOPLE by calling him "a superhero at home" in addition to his role the big screen.

"His heart," Keely explained at the time, when asked what makes Brosnan equally super at home as on screen. "He has a big heart, generous, warm, kind heart."