Pierce Brosnan Celebrates 25 Years with Wife Keely: 'Thank You for the Love My Love'

A quarter of a century of love!

Pierce Brosnan celebrated his 25th anniversary with wife Keely Shaye Smith on Thursday, paying tribute to his longtime partner with a special Instagram message.

“Thank you for the love my love of these past 25 years, onwards,” the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star wrote alongside a photo of the couple.

The pair will celebrate yet another anniversary this summer: 17 years of marriage. Brosnan, 65, and Shaye Smith tied the knot in Ireland in August 2001. They share two sons together: Dylan, 21, and Paris, 17.

Even after over two decades together, the pair isn’t afraid to show off some PDA. And Brosnan often gushes over his wife, telling the Independent in March 2016, “I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak.”

He shared with PEOPLE last year that spending quality time together is a key ingredient of their happy marriage.

“My wife and I took a short road trip up to Santa Barbara — we were going for a romantic weekend and to look at houses and drink great wine,” Brosnan said at the time. “We didn’t listen to any music, but we just listened to the sounds of each other’s voices and sorted out the world.”

Brosnan touched down in the U.S. to celebrate the release of the Mamma Mia! sequel on Wednesday as well, marking the occasion with a selfie alongside Shaye Smith.

Wrote Brosnan, “Hello NYC …it’s Mama Mia time …🌹❤.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters on Friday.