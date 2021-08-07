Pierce Brosnan Shares Tribute to Wife Keely for 20th Wedding Anniversary: 'My Love Forever Grows'

The couple shares two sons together after tying the knot in Ireland back in August 2001

Keely Shaye Smith (L) and actor Pierce Brosnan attend the 2017 MOCA Gala at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Earlier this week, the 68-year-old actor shared a sweet tribute to his wife, 57, marking their 20th wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary my darling Keely, my love forever grows with you…☘️❤️," the GoldenEye star captioned his post on Thursday.

Pierce and Keely tied the knot in Ireland in August 2001. They share two sons together: Dylan, 24, and Paris, 20.

Even after over two decades together as a married couple, the pair isn't afraid to show off some PDA.

Actor Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely at the World Premiere of James Bond 'Die Another Day' at the Royal Albert Hall, London on November 18, 2002. Pierce plays the role of James Bond in the movie. Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Back in 2016, Pierce gushed over his wife, telling the Independent in March of that year, "I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn't be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak."

The following year, Pierce told PEOPLE that spending quality time together is a key ingredient of the pair's happy marriage.

"My wife and I took a short road trip up to Santa Barbara — we were going for a romantic weekend and to look at houses and drink great wine," he said at the time. "We didn't listen to any music, but we just listened to the sounds of each other's voices and sorted out the world."

Last September, the actor posted a celebratory selfie of himself and Keely in front of some of his paintings to celebrate her 57th birthday. The shot featured his wife holding up a cocktail as the James Bond star smiled wide.