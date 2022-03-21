See the Gorgeous Photos from Mean Girls Star Jonathan Bennett's Wedding to Jaymes Vaughan
The pair said "I do" in Mexico on March 19
It wasn't October 3, but rather March 19, when Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett said "I do" to longtime love Jaymes Vaughan at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico.
The newlyweds skipped a typical wedding walk down the aisle. Instead, they chose to meet one another at the altar after walking in from the beach to a song that Vaughan wrote for Bennett at the couple's engagement.
Each man wrote his own vows and placed a diamond-encrusted Kay Jewelers ring on the others' hand. The couple worked with the jeweler to design a ring specifically for same-sex couples that can double as both an engagement and wedding band.
"We wanted the day to look very classic," Vaughan told PEOPLE. "We wanted, if the photos were turned black and white, you do not know if it's 1922 or if it's 2122 — we wanted everything to feel really timeless."
"When you're part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet," Vaughan told PEOPLE of choosing an inclusive venue and vendors. "The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family."
"And all that, as we were going through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than just about us," Bennett added. "It's about the entire community."
"I'm one of those kids that always dreamed of his wedding," Vaughan, here gazing at his new husband, told PEOPLE.
"It was honestly a dream wedding! We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren't on a movie set, but this was actually our real life. If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect," said Bennett.
After the ceremony, guests like The Wonder Years' Danica McKellar and Bennett's TV mom Sharon Lawrence enjoyed a cocktail hour where RuPaul Drag Race's Jackie Cox began the evening as the emcee.
Guests — and later on, the grooms — honored the memory of Bennett's late mother by wearing only shades of white so the actor could feel her presence on his big day.
"I got to marry my best friend," Vaughan told PEOPLE. "I knew we'd be emotional but I don't think either of us realized just how overwhelming that moment would be until we were in it."
Guests were treated to a Mexican feast including dishes like steak and mahi-mahi, all under the stars and twinkling lights — as well as a fireworks display set to the soundtrack of The Greatest Showman.
"It's so important for us to tell this story and use people to inspire, like, 'Hey, we're doing new traditions. This is places where you're safe and celebrated,' " Bennett said of sharing their story with the world and the LGBTQ+ community in particular. "Our wedding's so much bigger than us."