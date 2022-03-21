See the Gorgeous Photos from Mean Girls Star Jonathan Bennett's Wedding to Jaymes Vaughan 

"When you're part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet," Vaughan told PEOPLE of choosing an inclusive venue and vendors. "The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family."

"And all that, as we were going through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than just about us," Bennett added. "It's about the entire community."