Phone Number Featured in Don't Look Up's Government PSA Scene Leads to Sex Hotline, Viewers Discover

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in a commercial midway in Netflix's Don't Look Up that features an 800 phone number for people to call for "peace of mind" as the world is ending

Netflix's Don't Look Up, from writer/director Adam McKay, features a star-studded cast playing out a satire about the end of the world. In one scene midway through the film, Leonardo DiCaprio's scientist character Dr. Mindy stars in a government PSA offering a phone number for people to call to get "peace of mind" as a planet-killing comet heads toward Earth.

As some investigative viewers found out, that number — 1-800-532-4500 — actually leads to an apparent phone sex hotline.

"Kudos to you Don't Look Up to having the BASH hotline for their asteroid stress prevention hotline being linked to a Hot Singles in Your Area phone number," one person wrote on Twitter. Another user tweeted, "Why did Don't Look Up put a phone number on their movie only for it to be a sex line?????"

It is unknown whether the inclusion of the phone number was intentional. Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the scene, DiCaprio's Dr. Mindy says, "Right now, millions of you are having theses same doubts and questions about the approaching comet. That is why BASH Cellular, in conjunction with the United States government, is creating a new hotline, free of charge, to answer all of your questions. And who knows: Maybe, just maybe one of our scientists ... can be that friend we all need to lean on during uncertain times."

A narrator then says, "Call 1-800-532-4500 for peace of mind. Offer only available to BASH customers. Details of your call may be shared with other subsidiaries to enhance your future customer experience. Data and roaming charges apply."

The hotline, in real life, is answered by a woman's voice that says, "Welcome to America's hottest hotline. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys free, press 2 to connect free now."