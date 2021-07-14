Phoebe Waller-Bridge Rocks '60s Attire on the Set of Indiana Jones 5

Waller-Bridge is set to star in Indiana Jones 5 alongside Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen

Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge(L) on Cochrane Street in Glasgow city centre during filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie starring Harrison Ford. Picture date: Wednesday July 14, 2021.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is heading back to work!

On Wednesday, the Fleabag star, 36, was photographed on the set of Indiana Jones 5 in Glasgow's city center in Scotland while filming scenes for the highly-anticipated installment of the Harrison Ford film.

Waller-Bridge painted a cool picture wearing a '60s-inspired outfit with blue and white pin-striped pants, high-heeled boots, a green V-neck shirt, a burgundy coat, blue cap, round sunglasses and a crossover purse.

While the plot of the film has been kept tightly under wraps, the movie is being directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line, Logan).

Missing from the action was the star of the film, Ford, 78, who was injured while rehearsing a fight scene for the movie in June, according to a statement from Disney at the time.

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," the statement read.

Ford was spotted wearing an arm sling earlier this month while walking through London's Mayfair district.

In early June, the actor was seen in costume as the iconic archaeologist in a photo that circulated online, which Frozen star Josh Gad later posted to his Instagram account.

The photo shows Ford wearing the iconic character's brown fedora and a brown leather jacket over a beige button-down shirt.

Ford has played the role in four movies, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).