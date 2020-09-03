Philip Seymour Hoffman's Son Cooper, 17, to Make Film Debut in Paul Thomas Anderson's New Movie
Cooper Hoffman will star in Paul Thomas Anderson's untitled coming-of-age film alongside Bradley Cooper, Bennie Safdie, and Alana Haim
Cooper Hoffman is following in the footsteps of his late father, Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman.
Cooper, 17, will make his film debut opposite singer-songwriter Alana Haim in Paul Thomas Anderson's untitled 1970s-set coming-of-age story that will also star Bradley Cooper and Bennie Safdie, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The film is reportedly set in the San Fernando Valley and will involve multiple storylines. Cooper will play the movie's central character, a child actor.
Anderson, 50, wrote and will produce the film through his production company, Ghoulardi Film Company, along with Sarah Murphy.
Philip, who died from a heroin overdose on Feb. 2, 2014 at the age of 46, collaborated with Anderson on five films during his career: Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Punch Drunk Love, Magnolia and The Master.
Philip shared Cooper, as well as daughters Tallulah, 13, and Willa, 11, with his longtime partner Mimi O’Donnell.
On the four-year anniversary of Philip's death in 2018, O'Donnell paid tribute to her longtime love and the father of her children in a moving essay for Vogue.
"It's been almost four years since Phil died, and the kids and I are still in a place where that fact is there every day. We talk about him constantly, only now we can talk about him without instantly crying,” she wrote. “That’s the small difference, the little bit of progress that we’ve made. We can talk about him in a way that feels as though there’s a remembrance of what happened to him, but that also honors him. We talk about his bad sides and his good sides, what he did that was funny and what he did that was crazy, and what he did that was loving and tender and sweet. We open up, and it brings us together and keeps his spirit alive.”