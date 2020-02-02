Philip Seymour Hoffman Died 8 Years Ago Today: His Life in Pictures

Hoffman met his future partner, costume designer Mimi O'Donnell, in 1999 while he was directing the play In Arabia We'd All Be Kings, a drama about the changing tides of N.Y.C.'s Times Square. The longtime couple was often spotted on family outings around the city with their daughters Tallulah and Willa and son Cooper.

"It's hard for anybody who works a lot and has children," he told PEOPLE in 2007. "But I wouldn't trade it for anything. When you become a parent, you look at your parents differently. You look at being a child differently. It's an awakening, a revelation that you have."