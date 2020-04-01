Phantom of the Opera Orchestra Joins Andrew Lloyd Webber for Virtual Performance While Self-Isolating

The show must go on — even when the major players are stuck at home!

In efforts to stay connected with theater fans as venues remain closed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber continues to record himself playing hits from his repertoire while social distancing.

Followers vote on the song of choice, then submit themselves singing or playing along, some making the cut for a montage compilation posted to Webber’s social media.

For the most recent installment, fans voted for “All I Ask of You” from his 1986 musical Phantom of the Opera.

The entire orchestra from London’s current West End production of the show then recorded themselves playing their individual component of the score while at home, the socially distanced solos then edited together for a rapturous final product.

“I’m incredibly touched by the entire orchestra of @PhantomOpera’s creation. It’s absolutely brilliant, thank you very much,” wrote Webber, 72, on Twitter, sharing the video.

Image zoom Andrew Lloyd Webber Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

During social isolation measures put in place around the world, Webber — whose work includes shows like Cats, School of Rock and Jesus Christ Superstar — has stressed the importance remaining creative.

“With everyone spending more time at home, music and the arts is more important than ever,” he tweeted in March. “I have always believed in how music can empower people, so this to me seems like the perfect opportunity for people to explore their creativity. After all #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs.”

As the Broadway community grapples with the coronavirus’ affect on the industry — including postponing its annual awards show, the Tonys, and shuttering shows, leaving stage crews and casts out of work — many stars have rallied in support.

Broadway star Laura Benanti aimed to “build a community” through #SunshineSongs during the pandemic, singer Jennifer Nettles performed the Annie show tune “Tomorrow” to spread positivity, and Lin-Manuel Miranda unveiled a brand-new Hamilton song.

“Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app. Alas. But I can send you music no one’s heard. Here’s a cut,” tweeted Miranda, 40, earlier this month, linking to a duet titled “I Have This Friend” that was cut from the popular show.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.