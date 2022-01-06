Peter Sarsgaard Says Being Directed in Sex Scene by Wife Maggie Gyllenhaal Was 'Gratifying'

Peter Sarsgaard explained how starring in a sex scene in wife Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter "helped" their relationship in a way

Peter Sarsgaard had a noteworthy experiencing being directed by wife Maggie Gyllenhaal in a sex scene.

Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut with Netflix's The Lost Daughter, and in it, her real-life husband has a steamy love scene with actress Jessie Buckley. Speaking with NME, Sarsgaard, 50, joked that he encourages other couples to direct each other in sex sequences since it proved to be strengthening in their relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been recommending this to absolutely everyone.I don't think there's any relationship that wouldn't be helped by it!" he said with a laugh. "The nice thing about it is seeing someone else adore your spouse. The way that these two characters connect is not just about sex, it's about the mind. That's really gratifying."

Additionally, he described watching Gyllenhaal, 44, acting out a scene kissing another man and how he responded at the time.

"I once saw an actor kiss my wife in a movie and it drove me crazy because he had his hand in his pocket. I was like, that's my wife and he had his hand in his pocket like he was looking for his keys while he was kissing her? This woman is incredible — show it!" he recalled.

While on The View last month, Gyllenhaal also spoke about directing one's spouse in a sex scene, admitting it was at first awkward to do so.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Saarsgard Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I did think at first, 'Maybe it's not a great idea,' and then I was like, 'I've been with my husband for a long time. We've been through so much. I know my husband loves me. Who could do this better than him?' Really, nobody," said Gyllenhaal.

"The sexuality, it's strange; it's a weird part of our job," she continued. "The thing that makes the scene hot, I think, is that he's hot for her mind — her mind. What is sexier than that? He's like, 'I am into your mind.' ... Really, that kind of sexy is irresistible."

Sarsgaard and Gyllenhaal wed back in 2009. They share daughters Ramona, 15, and Gloria Ray, 9.

At the Gotham Awards in November, she told PEOPLE that Sarsgaard's support was instrumental in directing The Lost Daughter.

"I really have respect for him," she said at the time. "It's such a pleasure to direct him. He's in my film; he's hugely impactful in my film. But mostly, he was holding up the family side of things, and that is invaluable. I could not have made this film without that. There are so many examples of women gracefully, intelligently supporting their husbands and there are so few examples of men doing that for their wives. He's a really incredible example of that."