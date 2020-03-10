Peter Rabbit Sequel Is the Second Major Movie to Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears: Report

The upcoming Peter Rabbit sequel is now the second major movie to push back its release date over coronavirus fears.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was originally set to start premiering around the world on March 23, with an April 3 release date in the U.S. But with over 100,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide, Sony Pictures has pushed the movie back to August 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel joins the latest James Bond film No Time to Die, which was pushed back from its April release date all the way until November. The movie marks Daniel Craig’s last time playing Bond.

Coronavirus fears are growing in the U.S. as the number of cases continue to rise, with over 700 cases and at least 26 deaths as of March 10. Most of the deaths have been in Washington state with California and Florida each reporting 2 deaths.

Peter Rabbit 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film, following as Peter Rabbit runs away from home after realizing his owner, Rose Byrne’s Bea, is set to marry his rival, Domhnall Gleeson’s Thomas. Peter is voiced by James Corden while Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki take on other voice roles.

Image zoom Peter Rabbit Courtesy Sony Pictures

No Time to Die was originally set for an early April release around the world after a March 31 world premiere in London. But due to coronavirus concerns, the movie has canceled its publicity tour and will now open at the end of the year.

This is a significant move to potentially save the box office tally as China, where the virus originated, is one of the world’s biggest markets for movies. China remains largely under quarantine as the virus has grown to over 80,000 cases in the country and nearly 3,000 deaths, though the number of new cases is slowing.

The premiere and publicity tour planned for No Time to Die in China had already been canceled ahead of this decision due to the outbreak.