'Peter Pan & Wendy' Trailer: See Jude Law's Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell and More

In the first trailer for Disney+'s live-action Peter Pan & Wendy, Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson star in the titular roles

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 28, 2023 01:25 PM

Peter Pan and Wendy are on another swashbuckling adventure.

On Tuesday, the first trailer for the live-action Disney+ film Peter Pan & Wendy debuted, showing Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson in the titular roles, plus Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook. The film is a re-imagining of the classic novel and Disney's 1953 animated movie.

Peter Pan & Wendy is directed and co-written by David Lowery, who made The Green Knight and Disney's Pete's Dragon.

"In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney's animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart and a grand yearning for adventure," Lowery said in a statement.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ji5U2sTlLU. Peter Pan & Wendy | Official Trailer | Disney+
Disney+

"Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen," he added. "I'm excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective."

The film finds Wendy Darling, afraid to leave her childhood home, meeting Peter Pan, a magical boy who refuses to grow up. "Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland," per a synopsis. "There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever."

PETER PAN & WENDY
DISNEY

The cast also includes Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk and Jim Gaffigan.

Peter Pan & Wendy debuts on Disney+ April 28.

