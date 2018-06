7 Surprising Facts You Never Knew About Disney's Peter Pan

Of working with Disney himself, Beaumont says the experience was unlike any other, particularly as the businessman made himself available to everyone. “You never saw the heads of the studio [back then]. But here we went, and there was Walt. We had the cafeteria, and all of a sudden you’d see him walk in with a couple of friends or he’d be by himself, go down the line, look around to see if there was anybody available at a table that he knew, and walk over to sit with them to have his lunch. He was there, available, and part of the team.”