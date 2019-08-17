Kate Hudson, Ava Duvernay & More Celebs Mourn Peter Fonda's Death: 'There Will Never Be Another'

Image zoom Kate Hudson; Peter Fonda; Ava DuVernay Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Rich Polk/Getty Images; Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Peter Fonda‘s family and friends are mourning the 79-year-old actor’s death.

His family confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that the two-time Oscar nominee died after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer. “While we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life,” the Fonda family said. “In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Following the news of his death, stars and directors, including Peter’s sister Jane Fonda, shared a flood of tributes to the late actor.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, Jane, 81, called Peter “my sweet-hearted baby brother, the talker of the family.”

“I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days,” she added. “He went out laughing.”

Kate Hudson, Ava DuVernay and director Rob Reiner were among those who expressed their condolences on social media.

“My heart goes out to Jane over the loss of her brother,” Reiner tweeted on Friday. “Peter Fonda was a revolutionary filmmaker during a revolutionary time. Born in the house I now live in, his spirit will be missed.”

“Rest In Peace, Kind Sir,” director DuVernay added, alongside a selfie with Peter.

Hudson shared a photo of Peter to her Instagram Story, writing, “Sending love to the Fondas and friends.”

“RIP #PeterFonda,” actor Cary Elwes tweeted. “A legend not only on screen but for helping create the independent film industry. There will never be another like him. Our condolences to [Peter’s daughter] Bridget and his family.”

Wow… lost one of the good ones today.

To one of the most important and iconic show business and activist families in Hollywood history… my condolences.#PeterFonda#EasyRider pic.twitter.com/DvKoMeiC2G — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 16, 2019

“Peter Fonda was one of the oddest people I’ve ever met, and honestly, I think he’d be thrilled to know I remembered him that way,” actress Mara Wilson wrote. “What a life.”

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt shared a black-and-white photo of Peter alongside a simple caption: “ICON.”

“Lost one of the good ones today,” Billy Baldwin tweeted next to a drawing of Peter. “To one of the most important and iconic show business and activist families in Hollywood history… my condolences.”

“Peter Fonda was a friend and underrated actor,” director John Carpenter wrote. “Bright, funny, warm, Peter was a movie star with a twinkle in his eyes. He was Crazy Larry and Pipeline and I will miss him.”



Kathy Griffin shared her memories with Peter on Twitter.

“I think the first time he approached me was 10 or 15 years ago and I was blown away because he went out of his way to come up to me, very casual not acting like a Hollywood phony at all and would tell me to ‘keep at it’ and ‘keep doing my thing, man,'” she wrote.

“I loved it when he would call me ‘man,’ ” Griffin said. “I did! Every time I had the chance to run into him, he was the same guy. Not an ever-changing chamaeleon [sic] like so many Hollywood folks. Unbelievably giving and kind and comfortable.”

Griffin ended her Twitter thread by urging her followers to see Peter’s 1997 film Ulee’s Gold, calling it “a must see.”

“Peter Fonda was a lovely person- a beautiful spirit. Peace at last Peter,” actress Mia Farrow wrote.

Larry King called the late actor “a grand man, a terrific actor, and a great friend” in a tweet, adding, “Deepest condolences to the Fonda family.”

Peter — who was born in New York City to screen legend Henry Fonda and Frances Ford Seymour — was best known for his starring role as Wyatt in 1969’s Easy Rider, which he also produced and co-scripted.

At the time of his death, he was in pre-production for a movie called Skate God, expected to release in 2020, according to IMDb. The last film he acted in was The Last Full Measure, which is expected to be released later this year.