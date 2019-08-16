Peter Fonda Dead at 79 After Respiratory Failure from Lung Cancer: 'Please Raise a Glass to Freedom'

Image zoom Peter Fonda

Peter Fonda, the son of Henry Fonda and the younger brother of Jane Fonda, has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 79.

Peter’s family confirmed the sad news in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Friday and said that the two-time Oscar nominated actor died after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away,” the family said. “[Peter] passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16 at 11:05 a.m. at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family.”

“The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer,” they continued.

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy,” they wrote.

“And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life,” the Fonda family finished. “In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Born in New York City to screen legend Henry Fonda and Frances Seymour Brokaw, Peter made his professional stage debut in 1961 in the Broadway production of Blood, Sweat, and Standley Poole.

Two years later, the actor transitioned into the film world and made his debut in Tammy and the Doctor, before playing an ensemble role in the World War II saga The Victors.

He later appeared in 1966’s Wild Angels, opposite Nancy Sinatra and Bruce Dern, and The Trip in 1967.

His breakout role, however, came in 1969 when he starred as Wyatt in Easy Rider, which he also produced and co-scripted. For his work on the project, Peter earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

From there, the actor went on to star in films including Ulee’s Gold, The Hired Hand, and The Trip, directed a number of projects, and earned himself several accolades, including four Golden Globe nominations (two of which he won), two Oscar nominations, and one Emmy nomination.

In 1961, Peter married Susan Brewer and they had two children — actress Bridget Fonda and Justin Fonda. They eventually divorced in 1972 and just three years later, Peter married Portia Crockett. Peter and Crockett, however, called it quits in 2011.

His final marriage came in June 2011 to Margaret “Parky” DeVogelaere.

Besides Margaret, Peter leaves behind his two kids, Bridget, 55, and Justin, 53, as well as his sister Jane, 81, and half-sister Amy, 66.