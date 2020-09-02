Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The actor previously portrayed the role in the hit saga of films from 2008 to 2012

Peter Facinelli Says He Would Reprise His Twilight Role of Dr. Carlisle Cullen 'in a Heartbeat'

Peter Facinelli still has love for the Twilight film series.

The 46-year-old actor, who portrayed Carlisle Cullen in the hit saga of films from 2008 to 2012, says he would return to the role of the Cullen family patriarch "in a heartbeat."

"I love that character," Facinelli shares with PEOPLE exclusively. "[He's] so much fun to play and that world is so fun."

Twilight author Stephanie Meyer recently released Midnight Sun — a retelling of the love story between human Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen, told from his perspective — in August. Fans are hopeful that this means a film adaptation could soon follow.

Facinelli does have some qualms if filmmakers would ever ask him and his fellow castmates to reprise their roles. "Vampires aren't supposed to age," he says. "It's been like 10 years and everybody's gotten older."

For now, Facinelli is focused on his other entertainment ventures, including his recently released film, The Vanished, which he directed, wrote and starred in.

"I poured a lot into that movie," he shares. "When you give it over to an audience you never know how they're gonna respond but it's been a great response."

Facinelli adds that directing, writing and starring in the film was "not easy," but noted that there's "an adrenaline rush you get when you're directing because you're in charge of the whole ship."

"Every day everybody's relying on you and you gotta bring it every single day," he adds. "When you're directing, you're in the thick of it for 12 to 14 hours straight. But I wouldn't trade it for anything cause I really love collaborating and I love working with all the partners and the actors. I felt so blessed to be able to have something that I wrote be made."

Facinelli also adds that he couldn't help but feature a small Twilight easter egg into his new film and he is excited for fans to find it.