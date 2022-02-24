Peter Dinklage and Wife Erica Schmidt Hold Hands at N.Y.C. Screening of Their Film Cyrano

Peter Dinklage stars in Cyrano, which is written by his wife Erica Schmidt

Peter Dinklage and wife Erica Schmidt are rolling out their new film.

The Emmy-winning actor, 52, plays the title role in the movie musical Cyrano, directed by Joe Wright (Atonement) and written by Schmidt based on French writer Edmond Rostand's classic play. Cyrano is about Dinklage's character pining after Roxanne (Haley Bennett) but too unsure of himself to tell her about his feelings. Instead, he helps Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) woo her by writing romantic love letters under his name.

Dinklage and Schmidt attended a screening of Cyrano Wednesday at the SVA Theatre in New York City, walking the red carpet together.

In December, Dinklage told The New York Times about meeting Schmidt for the first time, describing it as something out of a "crazy, romantic movie."

Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage attend the special screening of "Cyrano" Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"It was about 18 years ago now. We were all at a friend's house and someone said, 'They're walking the elephants through the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.' The circus was in town and it was snowing, and they were walking the elephants through Manhattan, a long line of them. It was like something out of a beautiful, fantastical, end-of-the-world, crazy, romantic movie," he recalled. "See? I always think about movies. So that's the night we met, the night the elephants walked through Manhattan."

The Game of Thrones alum also opened up about feeling "unworthy" in past relationships and how he overcame that.

"That's what hopefully this movie is speaking to, that unworthiness we all go through," he explained. "When you meet somebody you love, they're suddenly so important and so powerful that of course your go-to is, 'I'm not worthy of this, because why would I be? This is so much bigger than me.' "