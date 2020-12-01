The 1984 cult classic followed a janitor who is pushed into a vast of toxic waste and becomes a superhero named Toxie

Game of Thrones ' Peter Dinklage to Star in The Toxic Avenger Reboot

Peter Dinklage has landed his next big project.

The Game of Thrones actor, 51, is set to star in the upcoming reboot of the 1984 superhero cult classic The Toxic Avenger, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Legendary Entertainment will be producing the film alongside Troma Entertainment’s Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, who directed the original film. Macon Blair is serving as writer and director.

According to Deadline, the reboot will be a "contemporary reimagining" of the original film. The outlet also compared the reboot to Deadpool.

The Toxic Avenger starred Mark Torgl as Melvin, a New Jersey-based janitor who, after being pushed into a vast of toxic waste, becomes disfigured and fights against bad guys as a superhero named Toxie.

The film led to three sequels: The Toxic Avenger Part II (1989), The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie (1989), and Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV (2000). The franchise also spanned a brief animated children's TV show, Toxic Crusaders, a stage musical, a video game and a Marvel comic.

Dinklage is best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones, which earned him four Emmy Awards. On the big screen, he appeared in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and starred as the villainous Bolivar Task in X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014.

Image zoom Peter Dinklage

Dinklage is set to reunite with his former GOT costar Jason Mamoa in the upcoming Good, Bad & Undead where they'll play reluctant allies. The movie will feature Dinklage as Van Helsing, the last in a line of noted vampire hunters, while Momoa will play a vampire who has taken a vow to never kill again.