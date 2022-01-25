Peter Dinklage Accuses Disney of 'Hypocrisy' for Remaking Snow White: 'Makes No Sense to Me'

Peter Dinklage says Snow White is a "backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together"

Peter Dinklage is disappointed in Disney's decision to remake Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The Cyrano actor, 52, called out Disney for "hypocrisy" while appearing on Marc Maron's WTF podcast Monday. Dinklage — who was born with a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia — criticized the choice to remake Snow White today, citing the fairy tale's "backwards story."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's a lot of hypocrisy going on," Dinklage told Maron, 58, explaining that he's "somebody who's a little bit unique" and has "a front row seat" to such cases. When Maron prompted him to give an example, Dinklage brought up Disney's planned remake of the princess story, which was first announced last year.

Peter Dinklage Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

"Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback — they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White," Dinklage said. "But you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."

Dinklage was referring to Rachel Zegler, who previously starred as Maria in West Side Story and was cast as Snow White last June.

The Game of Thrones star added, "You're progressive in one way but then you're still making that f------ backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--- are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough."

"I don't know which studio that is but they were so proud of that. All love and respect to the actress and to the people who thought they were doing the right thing," Dinklage said. "But I'm just like, what are you doing?"

He later clarified his stance, telling Maron, "If you tell the story of Snow White and it's the most f----- up, cool, progressive spin on it, let's do it. All in."

Walt Disney Studios did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Dinklage, known for his roles in Game of Thrones and The Station Agent, among others, promised himself at the start of his career he'd never play elves or leprechauns, The New York Times previously reported.

Dinklage recently opened up about living with achondroplasia and how fame has shaped his perception in public. In conversation with U.K. outlet The Times earlier this month, he said, "Being my size, I get second looks quite often. My whole life I've had stares."