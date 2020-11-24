Pete Davidson to Play James Stewart's It's a Wonderful Life Character in Virtual Table Read

The comedian will be leading the cast, playing the iconic character of George Bailey, portrayed by James Stewart in the film. His King of Staten Island costar Maude Apatow will play Violet Bick. Actress Gloria Grahame played the character in the film.

The virtual reading will take place at at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Sunday, Dec. 13. and benefit the Ed Asner Family Center . The nonprofit promotes mental health programs for children with special needs and their family.

"We are so thrilled to have Pete reenact the role of George in It’s a Wonderful Life with his talented wit and clever vocalizations. And we look forward to having Maude join the cast as Violet with her creative flair," said Matthew Asner, co-founder of the Ed Asner Family Center, in a statement. "Please join us for this once in a lifetime opportunity to snuggle up on your couch and experience this all-star cast virtual table read from the comfort of your own home . . . It will be a very meaningful night!"