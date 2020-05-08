Pete Davidson Explores His Past in Hilarious Semi-Autobiographical King of Staten Island Trailer

The Saturday Night Live star also co-wrote the movie, which is directed by Trainwreck's Judd Apatow

Pete Davidson is charting his leap to movie-star status.

On Friday, Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for The King of Staten Island, the upcoming comedy co-written and starring the Saturday Night Live star, 26, in a semi-autobiographical role. Directed by Judd Apatow, the film will forgo a theatrical release and premiere on demand on June 12.

The movie follows Davidson as Scott, a 20-something aspiring tattoo artist living at home in his New York City borough hometown, still grieving the loss of his firefighter father, who died 17 years prior.

In real life, Davidson's dad — who's name is Scott — was a N.Y.C. first responder who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The comedian was 7 years old at the time.

Davidson himself still lives in Staten Island with his mom Amy and younger sister Casey, as Scott does in the movie. His character's mom is played by Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei, and his on-screen sister is Maude Apatow, daughter to director Judd. King also stars Steve Buscemi, Pamela Adlon, Bill Burr and Machine Gun Kelly.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Thursday, Apatow said he helped discover Davidson while making his 2015 rom-com Trainwreck, which offered star Amy Schumer a similar semi-autobiographical opportunity at movie stardom. Davidson appeared in a cameo during a hospital scene in the film as a stoned patient.

"I just think when people are young that they have a lot to say. They haven't burned through all their ideas, and they're usually very passionate about certain stories from their lives," Apatow told EW of tapping into Davidson's storytelling potential.

"It's always really funny to help people define how they would work as a leading man or a leading woman," added the director, who previously ushered in star-making performances for Seth Rogen in Knocked Up (2007) and Steve Carell in The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005). "It's very different when somebody is on their 35th movie, so it's just exciting for me to be on the ground floor."

Apatow also said he gets "nervous" when he asks actors and writers to make their projects personal and close to their true stories.

"I'm always terrified of asking someone to use their life in a movie and having it come out terrible," he said. "... But I do think that is the best kind of movie. You can tell when people aren't just generating some high-concept comedy idea and are revealing something that is important to them, that is true from their life."

Apatow added: "There's definitely a responsibility, and I think that's what keeps me on my toes — the terror of humiliating myself and them."

The King of Staten Island will be available to rent online on June 12.