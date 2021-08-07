Pete Davidson Rents Out Theater for Free Suicide Squad Screenings in His Staten Island Hometown

Locals who want to see The Suicide Squad for free just have to say they're "friends of Pete" after Pete Davidson rented out his hometown movie theater in Staten Island

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City.

Pete Davidson's new summer blockbuster The Suicide Squad is available to stream on HBO Max, but he's giving some fans incentive to see it in theaters.

The Saturday Night Live star, 27, has rented out his hometown movie theater, Atrium Stadium Cinema in Staten Island, New York, for two free Saturday night screenings of the DC Comics movie.

"Staten Island comedian, @nbcsnl star and latest @thesuicidesquad villain #PeteDavidson wants to take you to the movies!" the theater announced on Instagram. "Come see The Suicide Squad at Pete's hometown movie theater #AtriumStadiumCinemas Saturday, August 7."

Anyone who wants to see the movie just has to show up for the 7:20 or 8:00 p.m. showings and say they're "friends of Pete." Tickets cannot be reserved, and people can start lining up at 5:00 p.m. local time.

The theater's owner Gregg Scarola praised Davidson for contributing to a small business in his hometown. "It was all Pete's idea, he reached out to us saying he wanted to give back to the community," he told SI Live. "This is a type of movie that has to been seen on the big screen. We have our best screens and auditoriums ready to go."

"He grew up in this community and it means a lot for him to reach out to us — a local theater — not just a chain," Scarola added. "Not enough has been said about what he does for the community, he's a really cool guy."

The actor has also been making moves in his career, admitting back in May that he's "ready to hang up the jersey" at SNL after he joined the cast in 2014. "I'm surprised I made it to seven [seasons]," Davidson said on The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor Roundtable.

SEAN GUNN, PETE DAVIDSON, MAYLING NG, JOEL KINNAMAN, JAI COURTNEY, NATHAN FILLION, writer/director JAMES GUNN, MARGOT ROBBIE, FLULA BORG and MICHAEL ROOKER on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE SUICIDE SQUAD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Credit: Jessica Miglio/DC Comics

He's set to star alongside his SNL costar and fellow Staten Island native Colin Jost in the upcoming wedding comedy Worst Man, co-written by Jost and produced by Lorne Michaels.

"I have no idea what's going on right now [with SNL] but I do know that whatever it is I'll always work with Broadway Video and Lorne and a bunch of those guys because we're a family, we're like The Fast and the Furious - it's all about family over there," Davidson joked to Gold Derby.

