Pete Davidson Plays a Deadbeat Mentor to a Teenager in Hilarious Big Time Adolescence Trailer

Pete Davidson stars in Hulu’s new film Big Time Adolescence, where his character dishes some deep words of wisdom.

The comedian and Saturday Night Live star, 26, plays Zeke, a deadbeat ex-boyfriend who still hangs out with his ex’s younger brother Mo, played by Griffin Gluck.

The two form a bond as Mo starts looking up to Zeke, likely because of his outrageous musings on life.

“When you get older you realize that’s kind of really all life is — it’s just a bunch of scribbles and dicks and violence, all in a void,” Zeke tells Mo in the trailer after the two encounter a painting that Mo says just looks like “a bunch of scribbles and dicks.”

The trailer for the movie, set to hit Hulu on March 20, shows Mo growing closer to Zeke, who makes him “feel like the man.” The two also often hang out with Machine Gun Kelly, who plays one of Zeke’s closest friends.

Zeke eventually convinces Mo to sell his weed at a high school party, presumably leading to some trouble with cops. But he still has Mo’s back.

“Kids are supposed to make mistakes. That’s what the whole point of being a kid is,” Zeke tells someone on the phone later in the trailer.

Big Time Adolescence premiered to positive reviews at the Sundance Film Festival last year, with Davidson getting praise for his performance. The movie comes as Davidson shifts to more movie acting, including an upcoming semi-autobiographical film he cowrote with Judd Apatow tilted King of Staten Island. The movie is set to premiere at next month’s South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.