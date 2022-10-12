Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh's next roles take the form of robots in disguise.

On Tuesday, the official Transformers Twitter account confirmed that Davidson, 28, will voice the character Mirage in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh installment in the Transformers live-action film series originated by Michael Bay's 2007 film Transformers.

Yeoh, 60, who most recently starred in A24's hit Everything Everywhere All At Once, will voice the character Airazor.

The Twitter post, which simply read "Meet your Mirage and Airazor," was made in response to the film's director, Steven Caple Jr., who on Tuesday shared videos on Instagram showing behind-the-scenes footage of both Davidson and Yeoh recording dialogue and other audio for their characters.

"Behind the scenes of Transformers 7," Caple Jr. said while laughing at Davidson's comic approach to recording a scream in the video.

"Pete Davidson in disguise. 😂 @transformersmovie cast is amazing, man," Caple Jr. wrote in the caption of the Instagram video. "Sneak peek of Pete voicing Mirage & @michelleyeoh_official blessing us as the voice of Airazor #rotb 2023."

In February, Paramount Pictures announced that the upcoming movie will debut in theaters in 2023 and confirmed it would be the first in a planned trilogy. At the time, Paramount added that there will also be a "CG animated Transformers theatrical film" released in 2024.

Aside from Davidson and Yeoh, Rise of the Beasts stars In the Heights actor Anthony Ramos and The Deuce's Dominique Fishback. It will be set in 1994 as a sequel to 2018's Bumblebee, which was set in the 1980s. The new movie takes place in Brooklyn, New York, and will also travel to Peru.

The official logline of the movie, shared at a press event in June 2021, said Rise of the Beasts "will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

Paramount Pictures

Ramos, 30, told reporters in June 2021 that he was excited to discover the upcoming movie would feature characters from the animated franchise's Beast Wars, which he said he particularly enjoyed as a child.

"Beast Wars was my joint, that was the one for me. I was [in front of the TV] every week watching Beast Wars," he told a group of reporters during a virtual press conference. "So when I read the script, I saw we were gonna have them in the movie, my head almost exploded off of my body."

The upcoming film is written by Joby Harold, who executive produced and wrote Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Bay, who directed the first five movies in the franchise, remains a producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to hit theaters June 9.