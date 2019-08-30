Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Photographed Together at the Venice Film Festival

Image zoom Anthony Mackie, Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley were photographed together amid rumors that the two are dating.

Davidson, 25, and Qualley, 24, were photographed at the premiere of the actress’s film Seberg at the Venice Film Festival on Friday alongside Qualley’s costar Anthony Mackie.

Qualley, who also stars in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, wore a pink chiffon gown as she stood up while Mackie, 40, helped her. Davidson sat behind the two and watched as Qualley rose from her seat.

The photos come just hours after a report by E! News that the two arrived in Venice, Italy together and looking like a couple.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that the Saturday Night Live comedian and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star are dating.

Image zoom Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley with Anthony Mackie Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source told the magazine.

Seberg also stars Kristen Stewart, Zazie Beetz and Vince Vaughn. It follows the story of actress Jean Seberg, who was targeted by the FBI in the late 1960s for her romantic and political involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.

Davidson’s reported romance with Qualley comes nearly a year after his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande ended. The comedian also dated actress Kate Beckinsale earlier this year, before they split in April after nearly four months of dating.

“They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out,” a source told PEOPLE about Davidson and Beckinsale, 46.

Qualley, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and her first husband Paul Qualley, is having a busy year.

The actress starred in Quentin Tarantino’s film earlier this summer and earned her first major award nomination at the 2019 Emmys for her role in the FX show Fosse/Verdon. Her breakout role was as Justin Theroux’s daughter in HBO’s three-season hit The Leftovers.