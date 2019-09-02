Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Hold Hands in Venice Amid Romance Rumors

Image zoom Splash News Online

The Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley are showing a little PDA!

On Monday, the pair were snapped taking what appeared to be a romantic stroll through the streets of Venice, walking hand in hand together.

The actress, who has been in town to promote her new film, Seberg, at the Venice Film Festival, looked comfy while taking in the sights, wearing a peach tank dress and flats while Davidson donned a graphic tee and shorts with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

The night before their sight-seeing excursion, the two were photographed leaving a Venice hotel together.

For the evening — which seemed to be perhaps a date night — Qualley, 24, rocked a black blazer-style mini dress and silver heels, with her dark hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

Meanwhile, Davidson, 25, wore a dark-blue button-up shirt and black slacks for the elegant-looking outing.

Image zoom Margaret Qualley (L) and Pete Davidson AMA / MEGA

Image zoom From L to R: Anthony Mackie, Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

A source told E! News that the pair arrived at the Marco Polo Airport in Venice together last week, getting their bags and stopping to talk to a fan who asked for a photo. The outlet also reported that Davidson and Qualley were laughing together and looked like a couple, but didn’t display any PDA.

The Saturday Night Live comedian and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star were first photographed together during the premiere of her film at the festival on Friday, alongside the actress’ costar, Anthony Mackie.

Qualley wore a pink chiffon gown as she sat next to her costar with Davidson sitting behind them.

Image zoom Pete Davidson (L) and Margaret Qualley Daniel Boczarski/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Pete Davidson (L) and Margaret Qualley

Davidson’s reported romance with Qualley comes nearly a year after his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande ended. The comedian also dated actress Kate Beckinsale earlier this year, before they split in April after nearly four months of dating.

“They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out,” a source told PEOPLE about Davidson and Beckinsale, 46.

Qualley, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and her first husband Paul Qualley, is having a busy year in terms of her flourishing career.

In addition to starring in Quentin Tarantino‘s film earlier this summer, the young star earned her first Emmy nomination for her role in the FX show Fosse/Verdon following her breakout role as Justin Theroux‘s daughter in HBO’s three-season hit The Leftovers.