Pete Davidson Makes Fun of The Batman's 3-Hour Runtime in SNL Rap: 'Longer Than The Hobbit'

Pete Davidson is expressing his frustration with long movies.

The comedian, 28, poked fun at lengthy film runtimes in a comical rap that aired during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

In the sketch — which premiered during the episode hosted by Jerrod Carmichael — Davidson was joined by the evening's musical guest, Gunna, as he applauded films with runtimes under two hours and chastised those that run longer.

"Found a flick, I'm about to pick it / But right before I click it / I look down right below the line, and that's when I see the runtime," Davidson rapped during the sketch, as Gunna, 28, added, "I'm not pushing 'P' unless it's under two hours / Like Lion King or Bad Moms or all three Austin Powers."

Davidson is then seen within a movie theater in the sketch, where he critiques the recently released The Batman's runtime. "I heard The Batman was great, so I went to a theater and saw it / I pissed twice, that s--- was longer than The Hobbit," he playfully teased.

When asked about his own movie The King of Staten Island's 2 hour and 17 minute runtime, though, Davidson quipped awkwardly, "But we needed all those minutes."

Pete Davidson, The Batman Pete Davidson (L); Robert Pattinson in The Batman (2022) | Credit: NBC; Jonathan Olley/DC Comics/Warner Bros.

The Batman, which sees Robert Pattinson star as the Caped Crusader, was released in early March. The film clocks in at 2 hours and 55 minutes total, including the credits, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For comparison, The Batman's length nearly matches that of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, which runs for 3 hours and 1 minute and broke box-office records in 2019.

More recent MCU release Spider-Man: No Way Home is 2 hours and 28 minutes, and the director's cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which debuted on HBO Max last year, is a massive 4 hours and 2 minutes long.

Alongside Pattinson, 35, in the titular role, The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

Rounding out the cast are Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

The release of the movie marked the second-best opening for a film amid the COVID-19 pandemic, following No Way Home, which debuted at the end of 2021.