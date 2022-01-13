Pete Davidson Lands Starring Role in James DeMonaco Thriller The Home
Pete Davidson is gearing up for a thriller!
The Saturday Night Live star, 28, is set to star in James DeMonaco's (The Purge) forthcoming horror movie The Home, Deadline reports.
In the Miramax film, Davidson's character Max gets a new job at a retirement home when he finds out the residents and their caretakers are hiding secrets. As he inspects the building's forbidden fourth floor, he discovers more about his own history of being raised as a foster child.
Bill Block and Sébastien K. Lemercier of Miramax will serve as producers. DeMonaco will write the script with Adam Canto.
"We're excited to be backing DeMonaco's brilliant vision," said Block, per the outlet. "James' The Purge horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office."
Block added that DeMonaco's "masterful storytelling abilities" paired with Davidson's "versatility as an actor," will "put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats."
Production is scheduled to begin later this month.
Before getting back to work, Davidson was photographed with Kim Kardashian last week in the Bahamas enjoying a post-New Year's vacation. Davidson has been linked to the SKIMS mogul, 41, since they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, in October.
That outing came shortly after the pair shared an on-screen kiss in a sketch when Kardashian hosted an episode of SNL.
A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that their "relationship is just perfect" for Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The exes married in May 2014 and share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.
Calling Kardashian and Davidson's relationship "fun and refreshing," the source said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum "thinks Pete has many great qualities," adding: "He makes her laugh. He treats her really well. He is very understanding that Kim's first priority is her kids."
The source continued, "Kim's impressed that Pete is really making an effort to see her."