Kaley Cuoco Plays a Time-Traveling Romantic Opposite Pete Davidson in 'Meet Cute' Trailer

Kaley Cuoco is on a quest for the perfect first date with Pete Davidson in Meet Cute.

In the romantic comedy's first trailer released Thursday, Cuoco and Davidson star as Sheila and Gary, who fall in love the first night they meet under not-so-romantic circumstances.

At first, the two couldn't seem more perfect for each other, ordering the same drink and saying cheers in the exact same way, but it turns out their "magical date wasn't fate at all," as Sheila has been traveling back to the night they met in a time machine, "falling in love over and over again," according to the movie's synopsis.

"I've spent the entire week with you, this night seven times in a row," Sheila admits to Gary in the trailer after revealing she's from the future.

Peacock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

When Gary asks what she did with the other her, the trailer then cuts to Sheila presumably running over her past self. "Do you think I'm crazy," Sheila asks. Mouthing yes, Gary reaffirms her: "But it's really cute."

But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary's past to change him into the perfect man, per the synopsis.

Peacock

"I just wanted to change a couple things to make you more perfect," Sheila confesses in the trailer. "This never happened with old Gary."

"What exactly did you change about me?" Gary asks Sheila, who replies, "I have this ability to take your pain away."

The two then start bickering: "It's not yours to take away, Sheila."

"It came from a good place, Gary," she says, as he fires back with a joke, "Yeah, so did gender-reveal parties."

Peacock

Production for the film wrapped in August 2021 according to Cuoco's Instagram post of Davidson leaning his head on her shoulder as she wraps her arms around him.

"That's a wrap on 'Meet Cute'!! What an experience!" Cuoco wrote in the caption at the time. "Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a film."

"Would do it over and over and over again," she added, a playful reference to the plot of the film.

Meet Cute will be streaming on Peacock Sept. 21.