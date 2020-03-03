Pete Davidson, Hugh Jackman and Elisabeth Moss Head to 2020 Tribeca Film Festival

The 2020 Tribeca Film Festival lineup is here!

The festival will launch in mid-April with 115 titles, including films featuring stars like Hugh Jackman, Elisabeth Moss, Pete Davidson, Awkwafina and Tig Notaro.

Davidson stars in Judd Apatow’s next film The King of Staten Island, which they cowrote and shot on location last year. The movie is a semi-autobiographical retelling of Davidson’s life.

Also attending is Hugh Jackman for HBO’s Bad Education, based on real-life events that happened at writer and co-producer Mike Makowsky’s high school while he was a student. The movie also screened at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Elisabeth Moss will take on famed mystery and horror writer Shirley Jackson in Josephine Decker’s Shirley, centered on a young couple who find themselves as the subjects of Jackson’s next book.

The festival will run from April 15 to 26 and also feature documentaries, short films and TV shows.

Image zoom Pete Davidson filming King of Staten Island SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Earlier this year, Apatow teased his comedy with Davidson to reporters at the Directors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

“It’s a fictional story inspired by a lot of the emotional events from his life,” Apatow said of Davidson’s personal contribution to the story. “We shot it on Staten Island last summer and Steve Buscemi is in it, Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, my daughter Maude is in it and I’m really proud of it. I feel like it’s very funny and moving.”

“He really is a sweetheart guy,” Apatow said. “He’s so creative and smart. He’s been through things that no one on earth should ever have to go through. I think it’s been very challenging recovering from them, but he has such a big heart, and I think he’s taken this opportunity through his art to express what he’s going through. And I’m really proud of the work he did in the movie. His acting is really remarkable.”

For the full Tribeca Film Festival lineup visit the festival’s website.