Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hold Hands and Kiss During Universal Studios Outing in L.A.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders publicly displayed their affection for one another during a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood this week

By
Published on January 20, 2023 11:31 AM
*EXCLUSIVE* Pete Davidson and his girlfriend spend the day at Universal Studios
Photo: BACKGRID

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are fueling their romance rumors.

The comedian, 29, and the actress, 26, were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles on Thursday, where they held hands as they walked through the theme park together.

For the outing, Davidson was snapped wearing bright orange pants, a green hoodie and an oversized navy blue rain jacket. Wonders, meanwhile, was photographed wearing yellow floral-patterned pants, a black shirt and a dark yellow jacket.

In photos and video from the daytime trip obtained by TMZ, Davidson and his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar could also be seen exchanging kisses while on an escalator.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence"; Chase Sui Wonders from "City on Fire"
Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Davidson and Wonders' outing at Universal Studios Hollywood came about after the pair dined at a Brooklyn restaurant together earlier this month.

In photographs obtained by TMZ from the date, Wonders wrapped an arm around Davidson's shoulders. The outlet reported that patrons at the restaurant said the pair shared a kiss and left together after their food arrived.

A source close to the Saturday Night Live alum recently spoke to PEOPLE about his relationship with Wonders.

"Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun," the insider said, adding: "It doesn't seem like a long-term thing though."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had Fireplace Sex with Pete Davidson 'in Honor' of Her Grandma MJ

Davidson was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski, though a source close to the model and actress confirmed to PEOPLE in December that the pair split after two months of dating.

"Em is single and totally happy," the source told PEOPLE at the time. "She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn't want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is."

Prior to that, Davidson split from Kim Kardashian in August 2022 after nine months of dating. A source told PEOPLE at the time that part of the reason for the breakup was "because of their busy schedules."

The King of Staten Island star was once also romantically linked to Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Ariana Grande, to whom he proposed in 2018.

