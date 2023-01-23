Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit the Beach in Hawaii Together

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are having some fun in the sun.

The pair were spotted frolicking in the ocean in Hawaii on Saturday, two days after they were photographed holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles.

For the sunny outing, Wonders, 26, sported a hunter-green bikini while Davidson, 29, wore multicolored swim trunks and a baseball cap, showing off his numerous tattoos across his arms, legs and torso.

Notably, the ink Davidson previously had done in honor of now-ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian appeared to have been either removed or covered up.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson TheImageDirect/Backgrid

Davidson was seen out with Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Wonders earlier this month, after PEOPLE confirmed in December that the Saturday Night Live alum had split from Emily Ratajkowski,

On Jan. 9, 2022, the two were photographed sitting in a Brooklyn restaurant. While waiting for their food, Wonders wrapped her arm around Davidson's shoulders. The pair reportedly shared a kiss and later left together.

"Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun," a source close to Davidson told PEOPLE. "It doesn't seem like a long-term thing though."

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders. TheImageDirect/Backgrid

On Thursday, Davidson and Wonders stepped out together again. They were photographed at Universal Studios Hollywood in L.A., holding hands and kissing as they explored the theme park.

In 2022, the pair costarred as a couple in the A24 comedy-horror Bodies Bodies Bodies, which follows "a group of rich 20-somethings" who hold a party during a hurricane in a remote area.

In the movie — which also features Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Rachel Sennott and Myha'la Herrold — the group's night takes a turn for the terrible when tensions rise as they attempt to play a murder-mystery game.

Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson TheImageDirect/Backgrid

Aside from Bodies, Wonders has appeared in HBO Max's Genera+ion and Sofia Coppola's 2020 film On The Rocks. She is also set to appear in Davidson's upcoming Peacock comedy series Bupkis, according to IMDb.

Before dating Ratajkowski, 31, Davidson split from Kardashian, 42, in August 2022, after nine months of dating. A source told PEOPLE at the time that part of the reason for the breakup was "because of their busy schedules."

"They both travel all the time and it was hard," the insider added.