Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Pack on the PDA as They Continue Hawaiian Getaway

The couple jetted off to the Aloha State shortly after they were photographed holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

Published on January 26, 2023 04:21 PM
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders pack on The PDA on a Hawaiian Vacation.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders. Photo: TheImageDirect/Backgrid

The romance between Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders appears to be going strong!

The Bodies Bodies Bodies costars continued their Hawaiian getaway on Monday, when they were snapped engaging in some PDA in a variety of locales.

In one photo set, Wonders, 26, wrapped her arms around Davidson's neck as she and the King of Staten Island actor, 29, stood on a rock.

Other snapshots showed the pair walking hand-in-hand on a beach, leaning in close amid lush greenery, kissing while Wonders sat on Davidson's lap in a beach chair and more.

The new photos came two days after Wonders and Davidson were spotted enjoying some time together frolicking in the ocean in Hawaii.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders.
L: Caption Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders. PHOTO: TheImageDirect/Backgrid
R: Caption Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders. PHOTO: TheImageDirect/Backgrid

Davidson was first seen out with Wonders earlier this month, after PEOPLE confirmed in December that the Saturday Night Live alum had split from Emily Ratajkowski,

On Jan. 9, 2022, the two were photographed sitting in a Brooklyn restaurant. While waiting for their food, Wonders wrapped her arm around Davidson's shoulders. The pair reportedly shared a kiss and later left together.

"Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun," a source close to Davidson told PEOPLE at the time. "It doesn't seem like a long-term thing though."

The actors were later photographed holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, on Jan. 19 — two days before they were spotted in Hawaii together.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> and Chase Sui Wonders pack on The PDA on a Hawaiian Vacation.
Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson. TheImageDirect/Backgrid

In 2022, the pair costarred as a couple in the A24 comedy-horror Bodies Bodies Bodies, which follows "a group of rich 20-somethings" who hold a party during a hurricane in a remote area.

In the movie — which also features Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Rachel Sennott and Myha'la Herrold — the group's night takes a turn for the terrible when tensions rise as they attempt to play a murder-mystery game.

Aside from Bodies, Wonders has appeared in HBO Max's Genera+ion and Sofia Coppola's 2020 film On The Rocks. She is also set to appear in Davidson's upcoming Peacock comedy series Bupkis, according to IMDb.

Before dating Ratajkowski, 31, Davidson split from Kim Kardashian in August 2022, after nine months of dating. A source told PEOPLE at the time that part of the reason for the breakup was "because of their busy schedules."

"They both travel all the time and it was hard," the insider added.

