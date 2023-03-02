Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Show Some PDA During Another Hawaiian Getaway

The rumored couple's island vacation comes weeks after they were last shown engaging in PDA in the Aloha State

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 11:17 AM
pete davidson, chase sui wonders
Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson. Photo: BACKGRID

It's the island life for Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders.

The rumored couple was spotted on another Hawaiian getaway Tuesday, packing on the PDA as they hung out together on a picnic bench in Kauai.

Dressed in a blue hoodie, tan shorts and a coordinating bucket hat, Davidson, 29, received a smooch from his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar, 26, who leaned down for the sweet moment.

Wonders was dressed in a black-and-white checkered skirt and cropped black top for the outing.

Later, she was snapped on the beach in a floral bikini, as see in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson
Chase Sui Wonders; Pete Davidson. Rich Fury/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The actors' return to Hawaii comes weeks after they were previously seen in the Aloha State in late January, when they were snapped engaging in some PDA in a variety of locales.

In one photo set, Wonders wrapped her arms around Davidson's neck as she and the King of Staten Island actor stood on a rock.

Other snapshots showed the pair walking hand-in-hand on a beach, leaning in close amid lush greenery, kissing while Wonders sat on Davidson's lap in a beach chair and more.

Two days earlier, Wonders and Davidson were spotted enjoying some time together frolicking in the ocean in Hawaii.

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Hilariously Reveals His Secret to Love: "You Just Gotta Be Yourself"

The Saturday Night Live alum and former Genera+ion actress first sparked romance rumors in December 2022 when they attended a New York Rangers game together, alongside Bodies Bodies Bodies castmate Rachel Sennott.

On Jan. 9, the two were seen snuggled up in a Brooklyn restaurant as they waited on food together.

Wonders and Davidson further fueled romance rumors when they stepped out hand in hand at Universal Studios Hollywood on Jan. 19, with photos obtained by TMZ showing them exchanging kisses on an escalator.

More recently, the pair took in another Rangers game last month, when they were spotted cheering on the hockey team at Madison Square Garden as they took on the visiting Seattle Kraken.

A source close to Davidson told PEOPLE in January, "Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun," adding, "It doesn't seem like a long-term thing, though."

