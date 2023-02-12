Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hold Hands at Rangers Game in New York City

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are taking their rumored relationship to the rink!

The Bodies Bodies Bodies costars were spotted cheering on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden Friday night, as the hockey team took on the visiting Seattle Kraken.

Wonders, 26, sported a black cap and puffer jacket, while Davidson, 29, bundled up in a gray hoodie, vest, and black face mask.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Davidson and Wonders were first spotted together when they were photographed sitting in a Brooklyn restaurant in January, after PEOPLE confirmed in December that Davidson had split from model/actress Emily Ratajkowski.

While waiting for their food, Wonders wrapped her arm around Davidson's shoulders. The pair reportedly shared a kiss, then later left together.

"Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun," a source close to Davidson told PEOPLE at the time. "It doesn't seem like a long-term thing though."

The actors were next photographed holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood on Jan. 19 — then, two days later, spotted in Hawaii together.

In 2022, the pair costarred as a couple in the A24 comedy-horror Bodies Bodies Bodies, which follows a group of rich 20-somethings who hold a party during a hurricane in a remote area. Their night takes a turn for the terrible when tensions rise as the group attempts to play a murder-mystery game.

Before dating Ratajkowski, Davidson split from Kim Kardashian in August 2022, following nine months of dating. A source told PEOPLE at the time that part of the reason for the breakup was "their busy schedules."

"They both travel all the time and it was hard," the insider noted.