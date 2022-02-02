Jenny Slate and Charlie Day play newly single strangers who team up to get their exes back in I Want You Back

Pete Davidson Coaches Charlie Day Through Molly Trip in Rom-Com I Want You Back Trailer Cameo

Pete Davidson has a surprise cameo in a new rom-com.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, appears in the latest trailer for I Want You Back, the Jenny Slate and Charlie Day movie about two newly single strangers who help each other through breakups. Peter (Day) was dumped by Anne (Gina Rodriguez), while Emma's (Slate) relationship has ended by Noah (Scott Eastwood).

In the trailer, Davidson coaches Day's character through a party as he experiments with a drug.

"I've never done molly. Is my heart gonna explode?" Day asks Davidson, who replies with a smile, "No. You're thinkin' of crack, bro!" Day responds, "That's what it was."

The movie, which also stars Manny Jacinto, Isabel May, Jami Gertz and Clark Backo, is directed by Jason Orley, who made the 2019 movie Big Time Adolescence that starred Davidson. Orley also directed Davidson's 2020 Netflix comedy special Alive from New York, and they'll team up again for the biopic I Slept with Joey Ramone.

The film's official description reads, "Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after and horrified at the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back. Each will do whatever it takes to put an end to their exes' new relationships and send them running back to their arms."

Sharing the first trailer in December, Orley joked on Instagram, "Spent the last year making this movie with some incredibly talented people, and now that the pandemic is completely over I can finally share the first trailer. Enjoy!"