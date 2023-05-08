Pete Davidson Has Hidden Cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ Director James Gunn Reveals

Pete Davidson has a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that fans might have missed.

After fans noticed 29-year-old Davidson's name in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's credits when it premiered in theaters, director James Gunn, 56, confirmed on Twitter Sunday that the comedian/actor made a cameo as an alien named Phlektik.

"I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison," Gunn wrote on Twitter in response to a fan who asked about both his and Davidson's cameos.

"And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set," he added, sharing a selfie photo of himself, Davidson and Guardians star Chris Pratt, as well as a picture of Davidson in his full alien costume.

Davidson previously worked with Gunn on 2021's DC movie The Suicide Squad, in which he played a character named Blackguard.

Other actors who made appearances in Vol 3. include Sylvester Stallone, who reprised his Vol. 2 role as Stakar Ogord, and Linda Cardellini, who voiced Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) otter friend Lylla. Maria Bakalova (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies) also reprised her role as the talking dog Cosmo, who first appeared in last year's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Gunn himself has made a variety of cameos across his Guardians trilogy, as well as actors like John C. Reilly and Rob Zombie, who appeared in 2014's original comic book film. Seth Green, David Hasselhoff, Ving Rhames, Michelle Yeoh and Miley Cyrus each made cameos in 2017's sequel.

As Gunn answered questions from fans on Twitter Sunday, he reaffirmed that Vol. 3 will be the last of his Guardians movies as he moves on to direct DC Studios' upcoming Superman: Legacy film. The filmmaker added that he expects at least one Guardians cast member to appear in his Superman movie, though he did not confirm who that actor is.

The third Guardians movie marks the end of the Guardians as fans know them. Pratt, 43, recently told PEOPLE the cast plans to stay in touch through a group text thread now that the films are finished.

"We're a very close cast. We've all been through a lot," he said at a special New York City screening of the movie last Wednesday. "James [Gunn] is one of my dearest friends, and that's the type of relationship that I will continue to foster."

"I know the text threads will keep going and stay strong," Pratt added. "We'll be checking in on each other, like marriages and families and all the life things that happen. We'll be there for each other."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now.