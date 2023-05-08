Pete Davidson Has Hidden Cameo in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,' Director James Gunn Reveals

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 02:04 PM
Pete Davidson Has Hidden Cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ Director James Gunn Reveals
Photo: James Gunn/Twitter

Pete Davidson has a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that fans might have missed.

After fans noticed 29-year-old Davidson's name in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's credits when it premiered in theaters, director James Gunn, 56, confirmed on Twitter Sunday that the comedian/actor made a cameo as an alien named Phlektik.

"I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison," Gunn wrote on Twitter in response to a fan who asked about both his and Davidson's cameos.

"And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set," he added, sharing a selfie photo of himself, Davidson and Guardians star Chris Pratt, as well as a picture of Davidson in his full alien costume.

Davidson previously worked with Gunn on 2021's DC movie The Suicide Squad, in which he played a character named Blackguard.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Other actors who made appearances in Vol 3. include Sylvester Stallone, who reprised his Vol. 2 role as Stakar Ogord, and Linda Cardellini, who voiced Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) otter friend Lylla. Maria Bakalova (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies) also reprised her role as the talking dog Cosmo, who first appeared in last year's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Gunn himself has made a variety of cameos across his Guardians trilogy, as well as actors like John C. Reilly and Rob Zombie, who appeared in 2014's original comic book film. Seth Green, David Hasselhoff, Ving Rhames, Michelle Yeoh and Miley Cyrus each made cameos in 2017's sequel.

As Gunn answered questions from fans on Twitter Sunday, he reaffirmed that Vol. 3 will be the last of his Guardians movies as he moves on to direct DC Studios' upcoming Superman: Legacy film. The filmmaker added that he expects at least one Guardians cast member to appear in his Superman movie, though he did not confirm who that actor is.

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 22: (L-R) Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, James Gunn, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel attend the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" European gala event at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris on April 22, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)
Julien Hekimian/Getty

The third Guardians movie marks the end of the Guardians as fans know them. Pratt, 43, recently told PEOPLE the cast plans to stay in touch through a group text thread now that the films are finished.

"We're a very close cast. We've all been through a lot," he said at a special New York City screening of the movie last Wednesday. "James [Gunn] is one of my dearest friends, and that's the type of relationship that I will continue to foster."

"I know the text threads will keep going and stay strong," Pratt added. "We'll be checking in on each other, like marriages and families and all the life things that happen. We'll be there for each other."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now.

Related Articles
(L-R): Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'Little Mermaid' Sneak Peek: Hear Updated Version of 'Kiss the Girl' in New Clip from Film
Michael Shannon, Ezra Miller
Michael Shannon Addresses 'The Flash' Costar Ezra Miller Controversy: 'It's Difficult to Talk About'
the 2023 MTV Movie awards
Tom Cruise Accepts 2023 MTV Award While Flying a Fighter Jet: 'I Love Entertaining You'
Tom Cruise Vin Diesel Ludacris. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr9QXuApmya/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D. Vin Diesel /Instagram
Tom Cruise Poses with Vin Diesel and Ludacris at Formula One Grand Prix: 'Maverick Meets Toretto'
D23 EXPO 2022 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images) Iman Vellani, Brie Larson
Iman Vellani on Her Friendship with 'The Marvels' Costar and 'Older Sister' Brie Larson (Exclusive)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 24: Brad Pitt onstage while David Fincher receives the "Honorary César Award" during the 48th Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Brad Pitt to Get in the Cockpit and Drive at British Grand Prix for Upcoming Formula One Movie
The HBO Docu-Series “Angel City” LA Premiere
Natalie Portman Says Husband Benjamin Millepied Didn't Need Her Advice for His Directorial Debut (Exclusive)
Cillian Murphy ; Christopher Nolan
'Oppenheimer' Star Cillian Murphy Says He Was Secretly 'Desperate' to Lead a Christopher Nolan Movie
Meg Ryan, Michael J Fox attend a Special Screening of the Apple Original Film 'STILL: A Michael J Fox Movie' at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center. 'STILL: A Michael J Fox Movie' premieres globally on AppleTV+ on May 12, 2023. EXCLUSIVE - Apple Original Film 'STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie' special screening, New York, USA - 03 May 2023
Meg Ryan Makes Rare Appearance as She Steps Out to Support Michael J. Fox and His New Documentary
Brendan Fraser at Greenwich International Film Festival event
Brendan Fraser Says He's 'Really Being Picky' with Future Roles After His Oscar Win
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Will Poulter attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Will Poulter Says His Flying Dreams Are Now 'Movie-Quality' After 'Guardians 3' Role (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 | Official Trailer
How to Watch 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', Including Where It Will Be Available to Stream
Karen Gillan Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
See the Cast of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' In and Out of Costume
Star Wars Episode IV - A New Hope - 1977
Remembering the 'Stars Wars' Actors We've Lost Through the Years
Nick Kocher, Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan Reveals She Met Her Husband on Instagram: 'I Slid Into His DMs'
Karen Gillan attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"; Karen Gillan Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
Karen Gillan Attended Couple's Therapy Zoom Call in Full 'Guardians' Makeup: 'I Was Late'