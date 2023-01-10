Pete Davidson and 'Bodies Bodies' Costar Chase Sui Wonders Seen Cuddling in Brooklyn Restaurant

Pete Davidson is spending some time with a recent costar.

On Monday, TMZ shared photographs showing Davidson, 29, sitting in a Brooklyn restaurant with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders as they waited on food together.

The photos show Wonders wrapping an arm around Davidson's shoulders. TMZ reported patrons at the restaurant said the pair shared a kiss and left together after their food arrived.

"Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun," a source close to Davidson tells PEOPLE. "It doesn't seem like a long-term thing though."

A representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday.

TMZ

In 2022, the pair costarred as a couple in A24's comedy-horror Bodies Bodies Bodies, which follows "a group of rich 20-somethings" who hold a party during a hurricane in a remote area.

In the movie — which also features Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Rachel Sennott and Myha'la Herrold — the group's night takes a turn for the terrible when tensions rise as they attempt to play a murder-mystery game.

Aside from Bodies, Wonders has appeared in HBO Max's Genera+ion and Sofia Coppola's 2020 film On The Rocks. She is also set to appear in Davidson's upcoming Peacock comedy series Bupkis, according to IMDb.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Saturday Night Live star was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski, though a source close to the model and actress confirmed to PEOPLE in December that the pair split after two months of dating.

TMZ

"Em is single and totally happy," the source told PEOPLE at the time. "She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn't want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is."

Davidson split from reality television star Kim Kardashian in August 2022 after nine months of dating. A source told PEOPLE at the time that part of the reason for the breakup was "because of their busy schedules."

"They both travel all the time and it was hard," the source said.