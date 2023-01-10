Pete Davidson and 'Bodies Bodies' Costar Chase Sui Wonders Seen Cuddling in Brooklyn Restaurant

Chase Sui Wonders is also set to appear in Pete Davidson's upcoming comedy series Bupkis

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 01:00 PM
EXCLUSIVE - Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders waiting for takeout Monday afternoon at Baba's Perogies in Brooklyn
Photo: TMZ

Pete Davidson is spending some time with a recent costar.

On Monday, TMZ shared photographs showing Davidson, 29, sitting in a Brooklyn restaurant with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders as they waited on food together.

The photos show Wonders wrapping an arm around Davidson's shoulders. TMZ reported patrons at the restaurant said the pair shared a kiss and left together after their food arrived.

"Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun," a source close to Davidson tells PEOPLE. "It doesn't seem like a long-term thing though."

A representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday.

EXCLUSIVE - <a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> and Chase Sui Wonders waiting for takeout Monday afternoon at Baba's Perogies in Brooklyn
TMZ

In 2022, the pair costarred as a couple in A24's comedy-horror Bodies Bodies Bodies, which follows "a group of rich 20-somethings" who hold a party during a hurricane in a remote area.

In the movie — which also features Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Rachel Sennott and Myha'la Herrold — the group's night takes a turn for the terrible when tensions rise as they attempt to play a murder-mystery game.

Aside from Bodies, Wonders has appeared in HBO Max's Genera+ion and Sofia Coppola's 2020 film On The Rocks. She is also set to appear in Davidson's upcoming Peacock comedy series Bupkis, according to IMDb.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Saturday Night Live star was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski, though a source close to the model and actress confirmed to PEOPLE in December that the pair split after two months of dating.

EXCLUSIVE - <a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> and Chase Sui Wonders waiting for takeout Monday afternoon at Baba's Perogies in Brooklyn
TMZ

"Em is single and totally happy," the source told PEOPLE at the time. "She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn't want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is."

Davidson split from reality television star Kim Kardashian in August 2022 after nine months of dating. A source told PEOPLE at the time that part of the reason for the breakup was "because of their busy schedules."

"They both travel all the time and it was hard," the source said.

Related Articles
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski take in the Grizzlies vs Knicks game
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Split After 2 Months of Dating: Source
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm7DfM7Ousv/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D. Emily Ratajkowski /Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates New Year's Eve with Friends After Pete Davidson Split
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski Gets Hot and Heavy With New York Based Artist Jack Greer.
Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Passionately Kissing Artist Jack Greer After Being Linked to Pete Davidson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She's on Dating Apps Amid Pete Davidson Romance
emily ratajkowski teenage dirtbag
Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her 'Teenage Dirtbag' Years in a Set of Throwback Instagrams
Pete Davidson, Edie Falco
Edie Falco Is 'Staying Away' from Rumors on Why Her 'Humble' TV Son Pete Davidson Really Gets All the Ladies
Bodies Bodies Bodies | Official Trailer HD | A24
Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg Play a Zany Game of Whodunnit in 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Trailer
 pete davidson and emily ratajkowski “seeing each other”
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Going Strong' and 'Getting More Serious,' Says Source
Maria Bakalova
Maria Bakalova Talks Working with Pete Davidson, How Life Changed After 'Borat 2' Oscar Nod
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source
Amandla Stenberg in BODIES BODIES BODIES STILL
Amandla Stenberg Blasts 'Unwarranted Conversation' About Her Cleavage in 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'
Kenan Thompson Says Pete Davidson Gets All the Women Because He's 'Just a Good-Hearted Person'
Kenan Thompson Shares Pete Davidson's Secret Dating Weapon: 'He's Just a Good-Hearted Person'
Pete Davidson Staten Island Home for Sale
Pete Davidson Lists Staten Island Home for $1.3 Million After Announcing Move to Brooklyn — See Inside!
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Seeing Each Other,' Source Says
 pete davidson and emily ratajkowski “seeing each other”
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Seen Embracing in First P.D.A. Since Romance News