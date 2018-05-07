Perfect Match! George and Amal Clooney Step Out for Actor's Birthday in Matching Navy Outfits

George Clooney had a special night to celebrate his big day.

The actor and his wife Amal Clooney, 40, toasted to the Oscar winner’s 57th birthday on Sunday night with a dinner out in New York City just a month ahead of twins Ella and Alexander’s first birthday.

The happy couple was seen smiling and holding hands as they left Laconda Verde restaurant in matching navy blue ensembles. Amal shined in a romper with a gold belt and Jimmy Choo heels while George looked stylish and comfortable in a blue suit with the top buttons of his shirt undone.

The couple is in New York City ahead of the Met Gala Monday night, where Amal is serving as co-host alongside Anna Wintour and Rihanna. Amal has also been in town recently teaching a lecture at Columbia University.

Meanwhile, George has been in Italy for several weeks working on pre-production for his Hulu Catch-22 series, which is scheduled to begin shooting in nearby Sardinia later this month. His father-in-law, Ramzi Alamuddin, has been celebrating his own 80th birthday with friends and family at the Clooneys’ Lake Como residence.

This time last year, the Clooneys were preparing to welcome their twins, Ella and Alexander, who will celebrate their first birthdays next month. “[I was surprised] how much I thought I had in control and how little control I actually have,” George told PEOPLE of raising the twins last fall. “I have none! I think everybody quickly realizes that.”